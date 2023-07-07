Recently, rappers like Future, Lil Wayne, and Logic have joined the ranks of veteran artists who have been selling off the rights to their music for high value. On Thursday (July 6), it was announced that Wiz Khalifa reached an agreement with entertainment and media investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners for a portion of his catalog, one day after Nelly did so with the same company. The deal includes “See You Again,” “Black and Yellow,” and “The Thrill,” and — as explained in the official press release — spans “Wiz’s prolific career across dozens of albums, mixtapes, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment.” The financials of this exchange have yet to be revealed.

HarbourView founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares spoke on the big acquisition. “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force,” she said. “We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”

The Pittsburgh talent himself added, “Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Wiz has remained rather prolific with a steady stream of career drops over the years. In April 2022, he teamed up with Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, and Smoke DZA for the collaborative album Full Court Press, which was then followed by his seventh solo LP, Multiverse, and the mixtape G Rage in July and October, respectively. A mere month ago, he liberated his most recent body of work, the 25-track See Ya, complete with assists from Lil Vada, Chevy Woods, and Young Deji.