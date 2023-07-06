Nelly is seemingly enjoying 2023 with non-stop performances and a multimillion-dollar deal to help secure his legacy.

Variety confirmed the rumors after reports revealed that the St. Louis artist partnered with an asset management company to sign over a “select” part of his catalog. Nelly has agreed to terms with HarbourView Equity Partners in a reported $50 million deal, per TMZ. Some of his iconic songs included in the agreement are “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland.

When speaking about the deal, Nelly said, “As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track, and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy, which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

As previously mentioned, the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper has been on a tear in the music scene. Last month, Nelly delighted his fans with a Hot In Herre Festival with Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, T.I., and more. In February, he helped honor hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 Grammys. Other performances include Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom, Lovers and Friends Music Festival, and the Stagecoach Festival.

Sherrese Clarke Soares, the founder of HarbourView Equity Partners, also shared her thoughts on the deal with Nelly. “This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans,” she said. “Works such as ‘Hot in Herre’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip hop, R&B, and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem.”