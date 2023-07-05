On Friday (June 30), Rich The Kid unveiled a new single titled “Never Change,” which serves as an open apology to his significant other, Tori Hughes. Produced by Rijhay Derrick Sampson, Kuji, and RhondofromJersey, the emotionally charged offering sees the Atlanta-based talent admitting his mistakes while promising to get his act together.

“Know I done f**ked up before, but I don’t wanna see you cry no more, I ain’t even finna lie no more, I see you walkin’ out that door, ain’t perfect, but damn, I should’ve known you worth it, you know I wouldn’t hurt you on purpose, now all of them b**ches, they worthless, sorry I put you through that, been the realest, I knew that, she pack up and leave, ain’t comin’ back, just tryna get on the right track, she leave, I chase her, she like that, she mad, I know she want this back, and I broke her trust, I’ma fix that, said she ain’t happy, I’ma change that…”

The accompanying clip shows Rich The Kid alone in the middle of a storm. Footage of him in a residence, in his car, and under an umbrella are interspersed with images of the rapper and Hughes during better times.

It’s been three years since Rich The Kid liberated his third studio LP, BOSS MAN, a 20-song body of work with assists from Lil Baby, Future, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Tjay, Quavo, London on da Track, DaBaby, and more. Since then, he’s released an EP, Lucky 7, and the joint efforts Nobody Safe and Trust Fund Babies with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne, respectively. Currently, the “Plug Walk” star is said to be putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited album, Life’s A Gamble. Press play on Rich The Kid’s “Never Change” video below.