Photo: Screenshot from IDK’s “850” music video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

IDK is officially set to release his forthcoming album, F65, later this year. He kicked off his 2023 campaign with “Radioactive” last month, and over the weekend, he continued his momentum with “850.” The brand new Rich The Kid-assisted cut boasts a booming beat by BLWYRMND and SB Paolo and an accompanying music video directed by IDK himself. On the track, the Maryland-bred rapper comes in with a flow dripping with confidence:

“Тhе wаtсh іѕ оnе оf оnе, it саmе frоm Раrіѕ, it саmе wіth ѕоmе dосumеntѕ/ І ѕее уоu dоіng уоur thаng, І knоw, І knоw, but І dо thе орроѕіtе/ Тhаt ѕ**t іѕ а** trаѕh trаѕh, thаt ѕ**t іѕ ѕlорріnеѕѕ, b**сh І knоw whо І аm, аm, аm/ Васk іn thе dау І wаѕ rоbbіn ѕ**t, thе оррѕ wаѕ hаvіng trоublе ѕtорріng іt/ Ѕеllіng, оut thе сrіb, lіnе uр thе ѕtrееt, nеіghbоrhооd wаѕ сорріn іt, mаmа іn thе сrіb”

IDK’s last solo LP was 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF, a 17-song body of work with features from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, and more. Shortly afterward, he unveiled a deluxe edition with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside the likes of Trippie Redd, Shy Glizzy, Lil Yachty, and Royce Da 5’9″.

More recently, the “42 Hundred Choices” rapper treated his fans with Simple. back in 2022. The EP was a joint effort with KAYTRANADA and housed guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Trials” by NGHTMRE, “Psychedelic Views” by Sad Night Dynamite, “Burnin Bridges / Long Day” by Quadeca, “Sailor On The Moon” by Masked Wolf, and more.

Be sure to press play on IDK’s brand new “850 (We On Top)” music video featuring Rich The Kid down below.

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023
View More
