IDK is officially set to release his forthcoming album, F65, later this year. He kicked off his 2023 campaign with “Radioactive” last month, and over the weekend, he continued his momentum with “850.” The brand new Rich The Kid-assisted cut boasts a booming beat by BLWYRMND and SB Paolo and an accompanying music video directed by IDK himself. On the track, the Maryland-bred rapper comes in with a flow dripping with confidence:

“Тhе wаtсh іѕ оnе оf оnе, it саmе frоm Раrіѕ, it саmе wіth ѕоmе dосumеntѕ/ І ѕее уоu dоіng уоur thаng, І knоw, І knоw, but І dо thе орроѕіtе/ Тhаt ѕ**t іѕ а** trаѕh trаѕh, thаt ѕ**t іѕ ѕlорріnеѕѕ, b**сh І knоw whо І аm, аm, аm/ Васk іn thе dау І wаѕ rоbbіn ѕ**t, thе оррѕ wаѕ hаvіng trоublе ѕtорріng іt/ Ѕеllіng, оut thе сrіb, lіnе uр thе ѕtrееt, nеіghbоrhооd wаѕ сорріn іt, mаmа іn thе сrіb”

IDK’s last solo LP was 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF, a 17-song body of work with features from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, and more. Shortly afterward, he unveiled a deluxe edition with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside the likes of Trippie Redd, Shy Glizzy, Lil Yachty, and Royce Da 5’9″.

More recently, the “42 Hundred Choices” rapper treated his fans with Simple. back in 2022. The EP was a joint effort with KAYTRANADA and housed guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Trials” by NGHTMRE, “Psychedelic Views” by Sad Night Dynamite, “Burnin Bridges / Long Day” by Quadeca, “Sailor On The Moon” by Masked Wolf, and more.

Be sure to press play on IDK’s brand new “850 (We On Top)” music video featuring Rich The Kid down below.