Tomorrow (Feb. 24), Jozzy is set to unleash her Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas EP. The offering marks the first official release from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Love Records. Today (Feb. 23), the Los Angeles-based singer revealed one final preview of the forthcoming project, the official music video for “Alone.” In the new visual co-directed by Diddy and Mike Oberlies, Jozzy explores the streets of Paris while singing about wanting to find that special someone:

“Can admit I lost my feel, and I admit I play about relationships, I’m tryna hit/ It’s making me so thrilled, but I don’t want to be in this world alone/ Oh, I really need someone who’s all my own, someone I know’s my only one when it’s said and done/ So handle me with care, don’t wanna be damaged by you”

Jozzy first made her grand debut as a Love Records artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards when Diddy introduced her as one of the most talented songwriters he has ever worked with. She performed her “Replay” single, which will also appear on the aforementioned Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas project.

In an exclusive quote to REVOLT, the “Outta Lies” artist spoke about being influenced by R&B veterans. “Doing this project, I was inspired by all the artists that Diddy’s worked with from Total, to 112, to Carl Thomas. One of my favorite songs on the project, ‘Replay,’ was trying to embody Carl Thomas. He just did a really good job at writing songs for women, like ‘Summer Rain’ and even ‘I Wish I Never Met Her.’ If you look at 112, ‘Peaches and Cream’ and ‘Anywhere.’ They made songs that women could sing with their tongues out and eyes closed.”

Be sure to check out Jozzy’s brand new “Alone” music video down below.