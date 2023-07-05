A police force has launched an investigation after a Los Angeles deputy was seen on camera slamming a Black woman to the ground.

On June 24, a Black man and woman were accused of stealing from a WinCo grocery store in Lancaster, California. When members of the LA County Sheriff’s Department responded to the reported incident, one officer began placing the man in handcuffs. Meanwhile, the lady who was with the gentleman recorded the encounter between him and the deputy.

According to ABC 7, the officer then approached the woman. She is heard on camera telling the cop not to touch her. Instead, the unidentified law enforcement member grabbed her and forcibly slammed her onto the ground. The man, whom the deputy arrested, yelled, “Don’t slam her down like that.” He also said that she has cancer.