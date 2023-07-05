Photo: Kevinjeon00 via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.05.2023

A police force has launched an investigation after a Los Angeles deputy was seen on camera slamming a Black woman to the ground.

On June 24, a Black man and woman were accused of stealing from a WinCo grocery store in Lancaster, California. When members of the LA County Sheriff’s Department responded to the reported incident, one officer began placing the man in handcuffs. Meanwhile, the lady who was with the gentleman recorded the encounter between him and the deputy.

According to ABC 7, the officer then approached the woman. She is heard on camera telling the cop not to touch her. Instead, the unidentified law enforcement member grabbed her and forcibly slammed her onto the ground. The man, whom the deputy arrested, yelled, “Don’t slam her down like that.” He also said that she has cancer.

As the officer struggled to place the Black woman under arrest, a pedestrian recording the assault shouted for the cop to stop. Today (July 5), an activist group called Cancel the Contract plans to hold a rally outside the store where the incident occurred. Per the news outlet, the organization is calling for the deputies seen in the video to be fired.

In light of the viral assault, the grocery store has not yet commented. However, the LA County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into this incident,” the release stated. “While the department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable. In the interest of transparency with our community, the sheriff’s department is releasing body-worn camera video from the incident.”

