Keith Powers is in a new rom-com with Gabrielle Union, but when the cameras cut off, how does he feel about settling down and starting a family? In a recent interview with Ebony, the 30-year-old opened up on his views on fatherhood.

“I want a family [of] my own someday. At one point in my life, I didn’t think I was built for something like that. But seeing other people get married and have kids is very inspiring. I’ve always thought it was dope to create your family unit. I feel that in the past, young people did just that, and it’s coming back now, at least from my point of view of my friends,” Powers told Ebony in an article published on Friday (June 30).

He also discussed his father’s impact in helping him become the man he is today. “My father has been the most significant man in my life. He’s always there for me. Even when he’s shown me that he’s not perfect, he’s led me in the right direction regardless, and I love that about him. He’s the main reason I stayed out of the streets and on a certain path, which I appreciate,” Powers confessed. In his new role opposite Union for Netflix’s The Perfect Find, (spoiler alert) that’s not the case. His character, Eric, is raised by a single mother. Things get complicated when the Bring It On star begins working for his mom, and he and Union embark upon a steamy yet secret romance.

When Powers isn’t acting, he spends his time helping others from his hometown. “I have a collective called ‘And Things’ that I started with a bunch of people from Sacramento. We throw events because I always believe community is huge; it’s our basic human interaction. We throw parties and do yoga, and have brunches. I think those spaces are really important. To meet people that might change your life or flip a switch, community is key,” he added.

See The Perfect Find‘s trailer below!