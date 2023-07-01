Photo: David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Rihanna has such an undeniable influence on culture that she is breaking records without the help of new music. Like she said in “Hard,” that Rihanna reign just won’t let up, as the Bad Gal is shining bright like a diamond after becoming the first female artist with 10 songs to each reach a billion streams on Spotify.

And rightfully so, she has chosen not to be humble about the effortless career flex. “Bad Gal billi … with no new album… lemme talk my s**t,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday (June 30). Fans applauded the singer for her continued success, with comments congratulating her on the feat. But others would be remiss if they did not take a moment to acknowledge that it has been more than a minute since the nine-time Grammy Award winner released a new project.

“Not you reminding us about the missing album,” playfully wrote one person. A second individual joked, “She being petty now with no new album.” And a third commented, “Everyone saying no rush, BUT RUSHHHH. I’ve been waiting [seven] years now.” Rihanna’s last album, Anti, dropped in 2016 and boasts hit tracks like “Work” featuring Drake, “Needed Me,” and “Love On The Brain.” According to Insider, since then, she has been a featured artist on nine records and has contributed three records for films (“Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and “Sledgehammer” to promote Star Trek Beyond).

On the topic of new music, ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Rihanna said, “Musically, I’m feeling open,” in a pre-game Apple Music interview. She continued, “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, [that] might not ever make sense to my fans. You know, the people that know the music that I put out.”

A new album, song, visual, snippet, or whatever could be imminent. But what fans know for sure is that her previous releases are still worth listening to.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Pop
R&B
Rihanna
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Michelle Williams reveals she never wanted Destiny's Child to break up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ November 2023 announcement has the Barbz shutting down social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Sampha returns with new single "Spirit 2.0"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland team up with Houston leaders to offer housing for residents in need

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

H.E.R. announces the return of her Lights On Festival with a star-studded lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Chris Brown returns with new single "Summer Too Hot"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Coco Jones continues her 2023 musical surge with the announcement of her upcoming "What I Didn't Tell You Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her love life and past relationships after the premiere of her Lifetime biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Rihanna proudly shows off baby bump in new Louis Vuitton campaign photo

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Lizzo donates $50,000 to University of Houston scholarship for Juneteenth giveaway

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Michelle Williams reveals she never wanted Destiny's Child to break up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ November 2023 announcement has the Barbz shutting down social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Sampha returns with new single "Spirit 2.0"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland team up with Houston leaders to offer housing for residents in need

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

H.E.R. announces the return of her Lights On Festival with a star-studded lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Chris Brown returns with new single "Summer Too Hot"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Coco Jones continues her 2023 musical surge with the announcement of her upcoming "What I Didn't Tell You Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her love life and past relationships after the premiere of her Lifetime biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Rihanna proudly shows off baby bump in new Louis Vuitton campaign photo

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Lizzo donates $50,000 to University of Houston scholarship for Juneteenth giveaway

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
View More