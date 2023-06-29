Tyler Perry is ready to get back to his first love as he reveals the details of his new movie.

According to Deadline, the Atlanta film studio owner has a new project in the works that was written by the billionaire mogul himself. The upcoming movie is titled Black, White and Blue. It is the first of four feature films under Perry’s deal with Amazon Studios.

Perry shared the announcement on social media as he reflected on his craft for the previous decade. “Television has had my full focus for the past 10 years,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Now I’m getting back to my first love! I got some good ones coming your way! You just wait!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Per the outlet, the film “follows Fela Blackburn, whose life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer. Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, who is a former cop turned private investigator, to use their influence to find the truth. But as the truth unfolds, Fela learns that her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal.”

Along with serving as the movie’s writer, Perry will produce and direct the project. Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones and Will Areu, along with Jamall Ellzy, also serve as film producers. Stars like Tyler Lepley, Josh Adeyeye, Meagan Tandy, Shannon LaNier, Kat Graham, and Jimi Stanton have been cast for Black, White and Blue.

Before his deal with Amazon, Perry created films under a partnership with Netflix. The movies under that contract included A Jazzman’s Blues, A Madea Homecoming, and A Fall From Grace. The award-winning filmmaker also has a fourth project, Six Triple Eight, in the works with the streaming company.