On Aug. 18, Joyner Lucas will unveil his long-awaited album, Not Now, I’m Busy, an 18-song offering led by “Who’s That?,” “Blackout” with Future, “Devil’s Work 2,” and “Cut U Off” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (June 23), the Massachusetts star provided another single from the forthcoming release titled “Broski,” which is produced by Mike Wavvs, Kyle C.E, Nox Beatz, Gray Hawken, Leo Son, ADHD Productions, and Blank. On the emotionally charged cut, a wealthy man finds himself on the receiving end of his friend’s speech, one that starts off as a tribute before heading into increasingly dark subject matter.

“I’m sorry that we all can’t be talented and rich like you, the little people still struggle, we ain’t lit like you, and if we bein’ honest, it don’t really seem like you want me to chase my dreams, so I can get like you, and lately, you been on some sucker s**t, that’s what I see, broski, I hope you know that hater s**t is a disease, broski, ’cause last time I checked, we was a f**kin’ team, and just because you got paper, don’t mean that you better than me, broski…”

The video brings the dramatic offering to life with Lucas playing alongside Rotimi, who becomes the jealous and resentful friend in cinematic fashion. Sitting at a table with loved ones (including his real mother), the “I’m Not Racist” talent listens on as the “Power” star delivers his message — all as the room begins to crumble around them.

Not Now, I’m Busy will follow 2020’s Evolution, which consisted of 12 tracks and collaborations alongside The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, and more. Since then, he’s continued to keep his fans fed with dope cuts like “Ramen & OJ” with Lil Baby, “Your Heart” with J. Cole, and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Late to the Party.” Press play on “Broski” below.