Back in February, Yeat blessed the world with his third studio LP, AftërLyfe, a 22-song body of work with a contribution from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, making it his highest charting to date.
Even with AftërLyfe‘s recent success, the Portland-based rapper is already back with some new heat for fans to enjoy. Last Wednesday (May 3), Yeat liberated a new single titled “Already Rich,” a boastful romp with the signature unorthodox flow that he’s become popular for.
“I got the Benz and got beef, finna cook it, big flawless diamonds, b**ch, they sit on my wrist, they said they wan’ sign a lil’ kid for some cheese, I told ’em, ‘It’s f**k ’em, I’m already rich,’ this b**ch, she just ask me if I got a Tonka for really, I told her, ‘I got a X6,’ and I just be callin’ up Eliantte for new diamonds, I told ’em to turn on the sink, I told ’em, ‘Go turn it up,’ I got these flawless diamonds on me…”
@zanelowe Playing Yeat for Billy Corgan and asking for his reaction elicited an astute and deep and empathetic response #yeat #smashingpumpkins #music #foryou ♬ Monëy so big – Yeat
Recently, Yeat earned a supporter in legendary Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who paid a visit to Zane Lowe at Apple Music to promote his band’s new album, ATUM. Upon hearing the young rapper’s music, Corgan offered a multilayered response to a “fresh” sound.
“I hear someone struggling with the dissociative world,” he stated. “I understand why people have ripped society apart. Whether it’s gender, the idea of, like, ‘What is a marriage?’ and all this stuff. All those things need to be examined hard. I have no problem with people ripping stuff apart. So what I hear is an artist struggling how to put those ripped pieces back together.”
Press play on Yeat’s “Already Rich” single below.
