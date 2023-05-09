Joyner Lucas is said to be putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming LP, Not Now, I’m Busy, which is led by “Devil’s Work Part 2” and the Future-assisted “Blackout.” Today (May 9), he drops off another single titled “What’s That?,” an ADHD, Leo Son, and UNKWN-produced effort that gives listeners a firsthand account of the Massachusetts star’s wealth and lifestyle.

“Google f**king up my net worth, say I got two, three Ms on my name, what’s that? N**ga, I done made at least 20 Ms, b**ch, better fix that s**t, I’m paid, what’s that? This a flex, this ain’t a pissin’ test, f**k the disrespect, I gotta interject, I gotta lift the weight, tell all my bench to press, my life been the s**t, you n**gas been depressed, you either misdirected or you incorrect…”

Back in 2020, Lucas liberated his debut LP, ADHD, an 18-song body of work with additional features from Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Timbaland, Fabolous, and King OSF. The album landed within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and earned Lucas a gold certification. In that same year, he returned with Evolution, complete with contributions alongside The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, and more.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” decorated beatsmith and frequent collaborator Kato On The Track opened up about Lucas’ creative process in the studio.

“What I can remember is he’s pickier than other artists with his beats,” Kato revealed. “He has a pretty good idea of what direction he wants to go. That’s why it takes him a minute to find that perfect sound. But, as soon as he hears it, he knows it. He’s one of those artists who have a clear vision for his music.”

Press play on “What’s That?” below.