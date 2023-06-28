On Friday (June 23), fans were able to check out a new video from King Von for “Robberies,” which is produced by ATL Jacob. The hard-hitting number sees the rapper opening up about life in the streets and staying above water.
“See, somethin’ ain’t right, I can feel it in the air, my left eye just twitched twice, went to the door, saw a note on the floor, 10-day notice, they finna turn off my lights, I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do now? Gotta eat to survive, I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do, cry? In these streets, you’ll die, I got some demons in my head, ’cause I love my opps and they constantly bother me, and I got some homies with pounds, but we ain’t that cool, so I’m thinkin’ ’bout robbery…”
The accompanying visual comes courtesy of Rook and begins with an incarcerated man in a library. As he opens a book and begins to read a story, the video switches to a robbery and subsequent retaliation taking place in Chicago. It all ends with a shot of a memorial for King Von and a young supporter who appears to continue the violent cycle.
In 2020, Von liberated his official debut LP, Welcome to O’Block, a well-received body of work that peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Tragically, the OTF artist would lose his life a mere week after the album’s release. Two years later, the legacy would continue with the posthumous effort What It Means to Be King, which saw a wealth of contributions from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, and more. That project made it to No. 2 on the aforementioned chart. Press play on King Von’s “Robberies” video below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!