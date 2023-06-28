On Friday (June 23), fans were able to check out a new video from King Von for “Robberies,” which is produced by ATL Jacob. The hard-hitting number sees the rapper opening up about life in the streets and staying above water.

“See, somethin’ ain’t right, I can feel it in the air, my left eye just twitched twice, went to the door, saw a note on the floor, 10-day notice, they finna turn off my lights, I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do now? Gotta eat to survive, I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do, cry? In these streets, you’ll die, I got some demons in my head, ’cause I love my opps and they constantly bother me, and I got some homies with pounds, but we ain’t that cool, so I’m thinkin’ ’bout robbery…”

The accompanying visual comes courtesy of Rook and begins with an incarcerated man in a library. As he opens a book and begins to read a story, the video switches to a robbery and subsequent retaliation taking place in Chicago. It all ends with a shot of a memorial for King Von and a young supporter who appears to continue the violent cycle.

In 2020, Von liberated his official debut LP, Welcome to O’Block, a well-received body of work that peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Tragically, the OTF artist would lose his life a mere week after the album’s release. Two years later, the legacy would continue with the posthumous effort What It Means to Be King, which saw a wealth of contributions from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, and more. That project made it to No. 2 on the aforementioned chart. Press play on King Von’s “Robberies” video below.