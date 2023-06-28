Photo: Screenshot from King Von’s “Robberies” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

On Friday (June 23), fans were able to check out a new video from King Von for “Robberies,” which is produced by ATL Jacob. The hard-hitting number sees the rapper opening up about life in the streets and staying above water.

“See, somethin’ ain’t right, I can feel it in the air, my left eye just twitched twice, went to the door, saw a note on the floor, 10-day notice, they finna turn off my lights, I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do now? Gotta eat to survive, I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do, cry? In these streets, you’ll die, I got some demons in my head, ’cause I love my opps and they constantly bother me, and I got some homies with pounds, but we ain’t that cool, so I’m thinkin’ ’bout robbery…”

The accompanying visual comes courtesy of Rook and begins with an incarcerated man in a library. As he opens a book and begins to read a story, the video switches to a robbery and subsequent retaliation taking place in Chicago. It all ends with a shot of a memorial for King Von and a young supporter who appears to continue the violent cycle.

In 2020, Von liberated his official debut LP, Welcome to O’Block, a well-received body of work that peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Tragically, the OTF artist would lose his life a mere week after the album’s release. Two years later, the legacy would continue with the posthumous effort What It Means to Be King, which saw a wealth of contributions from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, and more. That project made it to No. 2 on the aforementioned chart. Press play on King Von’s “Robberies” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
King Von
Rap
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood files a lawsuit against the city of Chicago after the arrest of her and her 14-year-old son

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj wants to provide college support for teen who defended his mother in Chicago shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Remaining Mississippi deputies accused of being involved in multiple violent encounters with Black men have been fired

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

DC Young Fly says “laughter is good for the soul” as he continues comedy tour in wake of Ms. Jacky Oh’s death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Vanessa Bryant awarded over $1.5 million in lawsuit following BodyArmor investment

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Memphis commissioner awards Drake with key to the city

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Twitter users show support as Carlishia Hood is reunited with 14-year-old son after fatal Chicago shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Rae Sremmurd take over London in "Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Chadwick Boseman among the distinguished list of honorees to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Burna Boy and 21 Savage are "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in spaced-out visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Florida prosecutor declines to file a second-degree murder charge against Susan Lorincz who fatally shot Ajike "AJ" Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Billboards promoting Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' album have surfaced in Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj shows Young Thug and Juice WRLD love as she speaks on "Money" single during IG Live

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood files a lawsuit against the city of Chicago after the arrest of her and her 14-year-old son

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj wants to provide college support for teen who defended his mother in Chicago shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Remaining Mississippi deputies accused of being involved in multiple violent encounters with Black men have been fired

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

DC Young Fly says “laughter is good for the soul” as he continues comedy tour in wake of Ms. Jacky Oh’s death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Vanessa Bryant awarded over $1.5 million in lawsuit following BodyArmor investment

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Memphis commissioner awards Drake with key to the city

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Twitter users show support as Carlishia Hood is reunited with 14-year-old son after fatal Chicago shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Rae Sremmurd take over London in "Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Chadwick Boseman among the distinguished list of honorees to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Burna Boy and 21 Savage are "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in spaced-out visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Florida prosecutor declines to file a second-degree murder charge against Susan Lorincz who fatally shot Ajike "AJ" Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Billboards promoting Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' album have surfaced in Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj shows Young Thug and Juice WRLD love as she speaks on "Money" single during IG Live

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
On The Menu

Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'

On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  04.19.2023
View More