Photo: Video screenshot from Zaia’s “Demons on Tuck”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2022

Last month, Zaia dropped off the infectious “Demons on Tuck,” a Tane Runo-produced offering that sees him dealing with mental health in the midst of everyday obstacles:

“I got them demons on tuck, life ain’t what it was, I got these demons and that’s just the reason I’m up, yea, I need a real one with me, yea, hold me like a crutch, yea, I got these demons on me and they weighing me down but you lifting me up, and I’m keeping it stuck, know it’s real, not a bluff, we can roll up the blunts, sticky fingers, and stuff, these afflictions get tough, know the mission is up then it’s up…”

Just before November arrived, fans were treated to an official video for the emotionally charged offering. Directed by DealtByAce and Brain Tickle Studio, the accompanying clip is a trippy journey into the Atlanta talent’s mind, matching the song’s multilayered subject matter.

Zaia further explained the meaning of the track via press release:

I wrote [‘Demons on Tuck’] for anyone that needs help pulling themselves out of dark spaces [and for] people that help make going through the worst experiences a little easier.”

It’s been two years since Zaia liberated his most recent offering, VERY ALONE, a nine-song body of work with a single assist from Chicago’s Valee on the standout cut “JUMO.” Prior to that, he released the well-received EPs Drive, RESET, and WHILE WE WAIT.

In an interview with CentralSauce, Zaia opened up about his songwriting process:

“I think it starts with an emotion. What the beat makes you feel. You can hear an uptempo beat and it sounds like sunshine. Then you could write some sad words to it, but it’s always gonna sound happy.”

Press play on Zaia‘s “Demons on Tuck” video just below.

