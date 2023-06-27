After the premiere of her biopic Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story on Lifetime, the “I Remember” songstress opened up about her personal life.
During a chat with People, the Oakland native spoke about her love life, which was on display during the unveiling of her recent movie. One love story fans of the “I Should’ve Cheated” singer’s remember was her romance with former NBA player Daniel Gibson.
The pair met, fell in love, and got married in 2011. That year, the then-couple also welcomed their son Daniel “DJ” Gibson Jr. However, reports of infidelity on the athlete’s part allegedly led to their split and eventual divorce in 2017.
Recalling the relationship, Cole told the publication, “That was a lot of the reason why I didn’t get a divorce through all the cheating.” The 41-year-old revealed her eldest child played a part in her sticking out her relationship with Daniel. “Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I’m saying? Like, ‘Can he have two parents in the same home?'” she stated. However, Cole noted, “At some point, you just gotta choose you and choose to be healthy.” Later, the award-winning songwriter met her now ex-boyfriend Niko Khale and welcomed a son, Tobias, with him in 2019.
Nowadays, Cole is focused on “just making lemonade” out of her circumstances. “Regardless if my kids don’t have both parents, I’m trying to create that safe space of co-parenting. That’s really what it’s all about,” she shared before adding, “The kids are first in line. Sometimes we don’t agree on things, and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know mama bear is going to come, so don’t play. We work it out, though.”
When it comes to finding love in today’s dating pool, the “Trust” performer laughed, “I don’t even know. It’s rough out here. You can’t get these people to tell you the truth about anything, and I’m a truth seeker.” Cole continued, “A couple of people have told me my husband is in Dubai, and I need to go overseas. I said, ‘Well, bring him on!’ I just gotta get over there.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!