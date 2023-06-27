After the premiere of her biopic Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story on Lifetime, the “I Remember” songstress opened up about her personal life.

During a chat with People, the Oakland native spoke about her love life, which was on display during the unveiling of her recent movie. One love story fans of the “I Should’ve Cheated” singer’s remember was her romance with former NBA player Daniel Gibson.

The pair met, fell in love, and got married in 2011. That year, the then-couple also welcomed their son Daniel “DJ” Gibson Jr. However, reports of infidelity on the athlete’s part allegedly led to their split and eventual divorce in 2017.

Recalling the relationship, Cole told the publication, “That was a lot of the reason why I didn’t get a divorce through all the cheating.” The 41-year-old revealed her eldest child played a part in her sticking out her relationship with Daniel. “Because it was like, I just want to do it for my kid, you know what I’m saying? Like, ‘Can he have two parents in the same home?'” she stated. However, Cole noted, “At some point, you just gotta choose you and choose to be healthy.” Later, the award-winning songwriter met her now ex-boyfriend Niko Khale and welcomed a son, Tobias, with him in 2019.

Nowadays, Cole is focused on “just making lemonade” out of her circumstances. “Regardless if my kids don’t have both parents, I’m trying to create that safe space of co-parenting. That’s really what it’s all about,” she shared before adding, “The kids are first in line. Sometimes we don’t agree on things, and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know mama bear is going to come, so don’t play. We work it out, though.”

When it comes to finding love in today’s dating pool, the “Trust” performer laughed, “I don’t even know. It’s rough out here. You can’t get these people to tell you the truth about anything, and I’m a truth seeker.” Cole continued, “A couple of people have told me my husband is in Dubai, and I need to go overseas. I said, ‘Well, bring him on!’ I just gotta get over there.”