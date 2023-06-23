Photo: Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Keyshia Cole is preparing for the release of her big-screen debut in Lifetime’s Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story

On Wednesday (June 21), the Oakland native held an intimate screening of the upcoming film. During the event, Cole spoke about the film and songs featured in it, including her 2005 hit single “Love.” As the award-winning singer opened up about the ballad, she informed VIBE that she didn’t like the record.

“I didn’t really think that I was good at writing slow records, but I took my lil CD player and sat in the corner… and I just wrote the record. Everybody loved it, but I just didn’t like it,” Cole said before sharing how the song’s iconic riff came about. “I messed up, and they said do it again. They kept it. They liked it, but I hated it.”

According to Deadline, the movie is part of Lifetime’s celebration of Black Music Month. In the film, Cole makes her acting debut by portraying herself while also serving as an executive producer for the flick.

On March 28, the “Trust and Believe” songstress opened up about Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story online as she covered Variety with TLC and Mary J. Blige. “I always wanted my first acting gig to be me playing myself, starring myself. I wish the story being told would’ve unfolded much differently,” Cole captioned her Twitter post. “And though we wish things could be different, we must accept life for what it is. Stay with your head high and shoulders up!”

The upcoming movie will “follow Cole’s early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother, Frankie Lons.” Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday (June 24) at 8 p.m. ET.

