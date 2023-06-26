Photo: Screenshot from Rowdy Rebel’s “Posture” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

On Friday (June 23), Rowdy Rebel returned with a new single titled “Posture,” a Yoz Beatz-produced banger that features Fivio Foreign and Fetty Luciano. As expected, all three deliver some of the hardest rhymes about their neighborhood, street life, and much more.

“Man, it’s the robbers, and we back on the the yacht, I don’t care what he jack, I don’t care what he front, man, if they got a problem, then they got no packs, actin’ like y’all don’t know about gang, like, real man n**gas crash, talk about hits that we did in the past, I hop out this b**ch broad day with no mask, I send a shooter and I’m in, I’m with the killers, get ’em in, any minute now, waitin’ for a pen, gotta pray to the Lord before I sin, I just came back home off a 10, leave that whole block thinkin’, ‘Where they went?’ Shots goin’ through his window, through his tints, let ’em know I’m on go if they split…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of G Train Productions and brings viewers into the heart of Brooklyn. All three connect for a wild celebration that comes with effortless dance moves, high-end cars, and more at different hood spots throughout. Fans can also catch a teaser of an unnamed song before everything comes to a close.

Back in July 2022, Rowdy Rebel unloaded his debut album, Rebel vs. Rowdy, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of features from Fivio, French Montana, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Dreezy, Kaimakaze Kai, and Drizzy Juliano. This past April, he and Luciano — who are blood brothers — teamed up for the joint LP Splash Brothers, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Rah Swish, Dboylo, and more across 13 hard-hitting tracks.

Press play on Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano’s “Posture” video below.

