Today (June 25), viewers tuned into the 2023 BET Awards to check out amazing performances from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Styles P, Ice Spice and many more. During the big event, fans witnessed an appearance from none other than Patti LaBelle, who delivered a rousing rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s “The Best” in honor of the late Tina Turner, who utilized the genre-bending cut for her seventh studio LP, Foreign Affair.

Originally produced by Desmond Child and reimagined by Turner and Dan Hartman, “The Best” is a powerful ballad about getting your absolute worth when it comes to the crème de la crème of anything, as best explained by the song’s co-writer Holly Knight.

“It can be so many things, and that’s why it has taken on a life of its own,” Knight said in an interview with Songfacts. “It can be a love song, it can be love for anything. But it also is very marketable, and it has different trajectories depending on who is singing it and why they are singing it.”

“I think when you find something, whether it’s a thing or a person, when you’ve finally found something that’s the masterpiece of whatever it is, ‘The Best‘ really describes that. Part of me was writing it as a love song because I had someone in mind that I was writing it for, but we had no clue it was going to be a song that made the kind of impact that it did,” she continued.

As previously reported by REVOLT, LaBelle opened up about Turner in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished,” the “On My Own” star stated. “She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

Check out LaBelle’s performance below.