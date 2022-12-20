Kevin Durant is a big fan of hip hop, and he doesn’t hide it. Before the two-time champion made a name for himself in the NBA, he produced tracks for Dave East. In 2018, he teamed up with LeBron James for “It Ain’t Easy.” Now, Brooklyn Net’s small forward is taking a step back from making music, to talking music instead.

Today (Dec. 20), Durant went on “The ETCs Podcast,” where he revealed his favorite album of the year. He said Future’s I Never Liked You was the best album of 2022.

“I think when I first heard [I Never Liked You], and where I was, it just made it a moment for me,” said Durant. “I don’t think he had any misses on here. Did he go 16-for-16?”

Kevin Durant says “I Never Liked You” by Future was the BEST album of 2022 & he went 16/16 👀😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ONqJD7AAg6 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 20, 2022

Future dropped his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, in April. The album contains 16 tracks and is certified Platinum. It features Drake, Kanye West, Tems, Young Thug, and Gunna. The deluxe version features Babyface Ray, Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

I Never Liked You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It earned more than 222,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, and Future received six Grammy nominations, which is more nominations than he has had in his entire career. Pluto even took home an American Music Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “WAIT FOR U,” featuring Drake and Tems.

If Durant wants to see the Atlanta rapper live, he’ll be coming to the Barclays Center, the same arena where he plays, to perform at The Ball Drops in Brooklyn concert on Dec. 30. Along with Future, Lil Uzi Vert, King Combs, and Chinese Kitty will all be taking the stage.

If he can’t catch him there, then he can catch him on his “One Big Party Tour,” which is set to kick off on January 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center.