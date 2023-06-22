Photo: ORLANDO SIERRA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

On Wednesday (June 21), officials shared graphic details regarding a shocking crime that left dozens of women dead in a Tamara, Honduras prison. Per AP News, gang members are responsible for the deaths of multiple inmates after “spraying them with gunfire, hacking them with machetes and then locking survivors in their cells and dousing them with flammable liquid.”

President Xiomara Castro called the Tuesday (June 20) massacre “monstrous.” At least 46 women have been reported dead, and family members of the victims claimed the Barrio 18 gang in Honduras had been threatening the prisoners for weeks. It is still under investigation as to how the assailants made it past the facility’s guards. Authorities say the flames were so intense that the cell walls were blackened.

Miguel Martínez, a security ministry spokesman, considered the attack on the Honduras inmates “planned.” He shared that the gang’s break-in was recorded by the prison’s security cameras, but during the deadly takeover, the alleged Barrio 18 members destroyed the devices. “You can see the moment in which the women overcome the guards, leaving them helpless, and take their keys,” Martínez continued. Juan López Rochez, the chief of operations for the country’s National Police, added, “A group of armed people went to the cell block of a rival gang, locked the doors, [and] opened fire on them.”

Honduras’ President Castro believes the horrific incident was “planned by maras [street gangs] with the knowledge and acquiescence of security authorities.” She is working to understand how the intruders entered the prison with weapons in the first place and were able to freely move throughout the cell blocks. AP News revealed that 18 pistols, an assault rifle, two machine pistols and two grenades were found at the crime scene. “We are investigating all the employees at the center,” López Rochez asserted. None of the guards reported injuries.

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Company responsible for Titanic submarine trip says passengers “have sadly been lost”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

John Lewis Forever stamp debuted in unveiling ceremony at US Capitol

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

DC Young Fly shares how his faith has helped him through the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Atlanta grand jury is reportedly set to review an investigation involving 6 former officers fired after Terry Lee Thurmond's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Texas woman known as "That Girl Britney Joy" on TikTok died in a car crash with her mother on Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Taxstone sentenced to 35 years over 2016 Irving Plaza shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

DC Young Fly continues to honor Ms. Jacky Oh in new Instagram post

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Family sues a San Diego cemetery after a Juneteenth trailblazer's remains reportedly go missing

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 others injured during Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Company responsible for Titanic submarine trip says passengers “have sadly been lost”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

John Lewis Forever stamp debuted in unveiling ceremony at US Capitol

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

DC Young Fly shares how his faith has helped him through the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Atlanta grand jury is reportedly set to review an investigation involving 6 former officers fired after Terry Lee Thurmond's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Texas woman known as "That Girl Britney Joy" on TikTok died in a car crash with her mother on Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Taxstone sentenced to 35 years over 2016 Irving Plaza shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

DC Young Fly continues to honor Ms. Jacky Oh in new Instagram post

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Family sues a San Diego cemetery after a Juneteenth trailblazer's remains reportedly go missing

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 others injured during Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More