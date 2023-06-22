Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa blessed the masses with his latest project, See Ya, which contained 25 cuts and assists from Young Deji, Lil Vada, and Chevy Woods. On Wednesday (June 21), the Taylor Gang head honcho dropped off a new video from the aforementioned project for “Referral.” Produced by Quadwoofer Bangz, the bass-heavy number is perfect for Wiz’s bars about money, women, and cannabis.

“Drop down and get your eagle on, when you a billionaire, baby, you don’t need a loan, I got a private chef, we can eat at home, 10 girls in the tub with the heat on, and I can’t even talk to you, I’m in thе zone, blowin’ clouds, the kush my aroma, you might wanna f**k with the ownеr, said she wanna spend the night with a stoner…”

Directed by Braden Walker, viewers are able to catch Wiz in his element, enjoying a smoke session in the studio. He can also be spotted showing off his white Rolls-Royce in a parking lot. As with “Close Frame,” the short clip ends with a positive message from the Pittsburgh talent. “Yo, what up, it’s your boy, Wiz Khalifa. You know, we’re back,” he says. “We’re gonna stay here, we’re gonna be here. It is what it is. See ya!”

Wiz’s most recent full-length release followed 2022’s Multiverse, a 17-song body of work with contributions from THEY., Scott Storch, Hitmaka, Fridayy, TM88, and more. Months later, a deluxe edition of Multiverse surfaced with three additional tracks. In that same year, Wiz teamed up with past collaborators Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for their group LP, Full Court Press, complete with 10 dope cuts and a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. Press play on Wiz Khalifa‘s video for “Referral” below.