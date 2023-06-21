Photo: Carol Lee Rose / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Comedian DC Young Fly is a man of faith, and such has been evident in light of the tragic death of his longtime partner.

Earlier today (June 21), DC and his “85 South Show” co-hosts Karlous Miller and Chico Bean sat down for a chat on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” The interview came on the heels of the trios’ Ghetto Legends comedy special, which recently premiered on Netflix.

During the conversation, Harvey spoke with DC about the eulogy he gave at the Atlanta celebration of life for Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith, his girlfriend who passed away on May 31. “You may can create how your life can go today, but you don’t know where your life gonna go tomorrow… Once I learned that I can’t control life and the things around it, but I can control my spirit. That’s one thing that I do got control over… You can say a lot of things, but you can’t control my spirit and how I move,” DC said. “Somebody may hit your car today, but they can’t control how you act off being hit.”

He later added, “It’s on you to maneuver and show people when you do get hit, what you gonna do. And, like I said, it’s an unfortunate situation, and my life is on display. So it’s like they’re watching. But what I also understand [is] my calling. And once you understand your calling, you understand that it’s bigger than you. ‘Cause if it was just about me… Day for day, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just thank God I still have my mind to figure it out.”

As REVOLT previously mentioned, Jacky’s loved ones recently laid her to rest in California, her home state. Since fans learned of the 33-year-old entrepreneur’s unfortunate passing, DC has continued to honor her memory online and publicly. In 2015, the two met on the set of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out.” The pair welcomed three children, two girls and one son, during their relationship.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Atlanta grand jury is reportedly set to review an investigation involving 6 former officers fired after Terry Lee Thurmond's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Texas woman known as "That Girl Britney Joy" on TikTok died in a car crash with her mother on Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Taxstone sentenced to 35 years over 2016 Irving Plaza shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023

DC Young Fly continues to honor Ms. Jacky Oh in new Instagram post

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Family sues a San Diego cemetery after a Juneteenth trailblazer's remains reportedly go missing

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Quincy Jones released from hospital after bad food reaction

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 others injured during Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Atlanta grand jury is reportedly set to review an investigation involving 6 former officers fired after Terry Lee Thurmond's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Texas woman known as "That Girl Britney Joy" on TikTok died in a car crash with her mother on Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Taxstone sentenced to 35 years over 2016 Irving Plaza shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023

DC Young Fly continues to honor Ms. Jacky Oh in new Instagram post

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Family sues a San Diego cemetery after a Juneteenth trailblazer's remains reportedly go missing

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Quincy Jones released from hospital after bad food reaction

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Mass shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 others injured during Juneteenth celebration in Illinois

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More