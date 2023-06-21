Comedian DC Young Fly is a man of faith, and such has been evident in light of the tragic death of his longtime partner.

Earlier today (June 21), DC and his “85 South Show” co-hosts Karlous Miller and Chico Bean sat down for a chat on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” The interview came on the heels of the trios’ Ghetto Legends comedy special, which recently premiered on Netflix.

During the conversation, Harvey spoke with DC about the eulogy he gave at the Atlanta celebration of life for Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith, his girlfriend who passed away on May 31. “You may can create how your life can go today, but you don’t know where your life gonna go tomorrow… Once I learned that I can’t control life and the things around it, but I can control my spirit. That’s one thing that I do got control over… You can say a lot of things, but you can’t control my spirit and how I move,” DC said. “Somebody may hit your car today, but they can’t control how you act off being hit.”

He later added, “It’s on you to maneuver and show people when you do get hit, what you gonna do. And, like I said, it’s an unfortunate situation, and my life is on display. So it’s like they’re watching. But what I also understand [is] my calling. And once you understand your calling, you understand that it’s bigger than you. ‘Cause if it was just about me… Day for day, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just thank God I still have my mind to figure it out.”

As REVOLT previously mentioned, Jacky’s loved ones recently laid her to rest in California, her home state. Since fans learned of the 33-year-old entrepreneur’s unfortunate passing, DC has continued to honor her memory online and publicly. In 2015, the two met on the set of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out.” The pair welcomed three children, two girls and one son, during their relationship.