By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Adekunle Gold says he’s headed back to the States!

Today (June 20), the Afrobeats superstar announced that he will be going on his “Tequila Ever After Tour” in North America. The 17-date trek kicks off on Friday, Sept. 22 at the House of Blues Dallas in Texas and includes stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and more.

“Tio Baby is Coming to America, again!” Gold captioned an Instagram post of the tour flyer. “My ‘Tequila Ever After Tour’ in North America kicks off in September. Presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time with password: TIOTEQUILA.” General sale for tickets will begin on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

The “Tequila Ever After Tour” will be happening in support of his fifth studio album, TEQUILA EVER AFTER, which is slated for release this summer. This project will be marked as Gold’s debut album under his recently signed management deal with Def Jam Recordings. 

Talking to his fans on Instagram yesterday (June 19), the singer posted a promo video of his journey and achievements, after which he urged his fans to join him on the new voyage. “I am exactly who I think I am. It has taken me time to get here but now that I am here, there’s no looking back. I have unlocked a different level and potential. I am finally celebrating my growth, my wins. I’m living life to the fullest and enjoying my success. I invite you to join me on the wildest ride of my life. From here on out, it’s TEQUILA EVER AFTER. Coming Soon. Summer 2023,” Gold captioned the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

Last month, the “Okay” hitmaker released a three-song EP, Tio Tequila, as a precursor to his upcoming album. The project includes his recent hit single “Party No Dey Stop” featuring Zinoleesky, “Do You Mind,” and “Omo Eko.”

Adekunle Gold
Afrobeats

