Photo: Screenshot from Adekunle Gold’s “Party No Dey Stop” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Adekunle Gold is busy putting the final touches on his forthcoming album, which is due this summer. Today (March 15), the Nigerian-born singer-songwriter returned with the latest preview from his project, a brand new single titled “Party No Dey Stop.” Equipped with an assist from Zinoleesky, the track also arrived paired with a visualizer that gives fans an inside look of the studio session where the song was created. On the track, Gold sings about how grateful he is for all the blessings in his life:

“I’m not moved by what I see, I know who I be, I just want my peace/ Make money eh, I go get everything I need, in my own timing, koni kọja mi, koni delay, so many people deny/ Oluwa don co-sign, can’t believe this is my life, everything come align/ They looking me so surprised, shọmọde lo dun bayi, I know it’s hurting your pride, believe me I don’t mind, party no dey stop, when we pop”

Gold’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Catch Me If You Can, a 14-track release with appearances from Lucky Daye, Stefflon Don, Ty Dolla $ign, Fatoumata Diawara, Davido, and Fousheé. In support of the album, he played at 45 sold-out shows in 2022, which consisted of 19 dates in the U.S. and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto – plus London, Paris, Adelaide, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and more. Outside of his own releases, he has also shared some dope assists on tracks like Nao’s “Antidote,” El Mukuka’s “Lost,” and Shay Lia’s “Irrational (Remix).”

Be sure to press play on Adekunle Gold’s brand new “Party No Dey Stop” visual featuring Zinoleesky down below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Coco Jones releases new sped up version of "ICU"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

NLE Choppa releases new "Mo Up Front" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

T.I. and Kevin Gates get "Active" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Swizz Beatz recruits SAINt JHN, Fivio Foreign, and BIA for "Street Opera"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Adekunle Gold
Afrobeats
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Coco Jones releases new sped up version of "ICU"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Lola Brooke drops off new “So DISRESPECTFUL” record

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

NLE Choppa releases new "Mo Up Front" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

T.I. and Kevin Gates get "Active" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Swizz Beatz recruits SAINt JHN, Fivio Foreign, and BIA for "Street Opera"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Afro Nation adds Fireboy DML, Mavado, and more to Miami festival lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Wizkid shares sensual new "Flower Pads" lyric video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More