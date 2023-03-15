Adekunle Gold is busy putting the final touches on his forthcoming album, which is due this summer. Today (March 15), the Nigerian-born singer-songwriter returned with the latest preview from his project, a brand new single titled “Party No Dey Stop.” Equipped with an assist from Zinoleesky, the track also arrived paired with a visualizer that gives fans an inside look of the studio session where the song was created. On the track, Gold sings about how grateful he is for all the blessings in his life:

“I’m not moved by what I see, I know who I be, I just want my peace/ Make money eh, I go get everything I need, in my own timing, koni kọja mi, koni delay, so many people deny/ Oluwa don co-sign, can’t believe this is my life, everything come align/ They looking me so surprised, shọmọde lo dun bayi, I know it’s hurting your pride, believe me I don’t mind, party no dey stop, when we pop”

Gold’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Catch Me If You Can, a 14-track release with appearances from Lucky Daye, Stefflon Don, Ty Dolla $ign, Fatoumata Diawara, Davido, and Fousheé. In support of the album, he played at 45 sold-out shows in 2022, which consisted of 19 dates in the U.S. and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto – plus London, Paris, Adelaide, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and more. Outside of his own releases, he has also shared some dope assists on tracks like Nao’s “Antidote,” El Mukuka’s “Lost,” and Shay Lia’s “Irrational (Remix).”

Be sure to press play on Adekunle Gold’s brand new “Party No Dey Stop” visual featuring Zinoleesky down below.