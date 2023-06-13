Photo: Screenshot from KIING’s “MOOD” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Over the past year, KIING has been making some serious waves via soulful cuts like “CYL,” “Gotta Work,” “Disconnected,” and “War 4 U.” Earlier this month, the R&B collective delivered a new single titled “Mood,” a Trey Livin and S3LIM-produced offering that sees the group sending messages to their respective love interests.

“When it comes to me, this love don’t come easily, boy, you got me feelin’ so differently, thinking what this could be, could be, and usually I don’t do this, don’t wanna end up looking stupid, but I think I might break my rules for you, got me foolish when I think of you, when I see you, make me lose my cool, and I know that you can feel it too, don’t you… I just wanna feel your energy on me, I just wanna feel your body close to me, I just gotta know that you’ll be good to me…”

“Mood” boasts a “content video” that shows the quartet breaking out some dance moves in a studio. Furthermore, the Ryan Malcolm-Campbell-directed clip takes viewers behind the scenes, giving a glimpse into the overall production and the supporting team involved.

Consisting of members Jax, Asha, Jade, and Berkley, KIING (an acronym for kind, intelligent, independent, notorious, and great) was created by the iconic multitalent LaurieAnn Gibson. In addition to serving as choreographer for the likes of Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé, Gibson is largely known for her work on the MTV series “Making The Band,” a show that saw Sean “Diddy” Combs as a producer and launched the careers of DaBand, Danity Kane, and DAY26. The Canadian-born trailblazer also served as a judge for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Get into the “Mood” with KIING’s latest below and look out for plenty more from the group soon.

Tags in this article:
Tags
KIING
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Ne-Yo announces "Champagne And Roses Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival recruits Jazmine Sullivan for South Los Angeles concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Babyface commands NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" concert series with some familiar faces and Twitter says take a bow

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” wardrobe features 41 custom Jimmy Choo shoes

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

‘Little Mermaid’ fans joke Halle Bailey is “tougher than the Marines” after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Ne-Yo announces "Champagne And Roses Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival recruits Jazmine Sullivan for South Los Angeles concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Babyface commands NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" concert series with some familiar faces and Twitter says take a bow

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” wardrobe features 41 custom Jimmy Choo shoes

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

‘Little Mermaid’ fans joke Halle Bailey is “tougher than the Marines” after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
News

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More