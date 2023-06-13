Over the past year, KIING has been making some serious waves via soulful cuts like “CYL,” “Gotta Work,” “Disconnected,” and “War 4 U.” Earlier this month, the R&B collective delivered a new single titled “Mood,” a Trey Livin and S3LIM-produced offering that sees the group sending messages to their respective love interests.
“When it comes to me, this love don’t come easily, boy, you got me feelin’ so differently, thinking what this could be, could be, and usually I don’t do this, don’t wanna end up looking stupid, but I think I might break my rules for you, got me foolish when I think of you, when I see you, make me lose my cool, and I know that you can feel it too, don’t you… I just wanna feel your energy on me, I just wanna feel your body close to me, I just gotta know that you’ll be good to me…”
“Mood” boasts a “content video” that shows the quartet breaking out some dance moves in a studio. Furthermore, the Ryan Malcolm-Campbell-directed clip takes viewers behind the scenes, giving a glimpse into the overall production and the supporting team involved.
Consisting of members Jax, Asha, Jade, and Berkley, KIING (an acronym for kind, intelligent, independent, notorious, and great) was created by the iconic multitalent LaurieAnn Gibson. In addition to serving as choreographer for the likes of Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé, Gibson is largely known for her work on the MTV series “Making The Band,” a show that saw Sean “Diddy” Combs as a producer and launched the careers of DaBand, Danity Kane, and DAY26. The Canadian-born trailblazer also served as a judge for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Get into the “Mood” with KIING’s latest below and look out for plenty more from the group soon.
