We’ve got a special pair for this week’s edition of “Kickin’ Facts,” as the origin story of the Air Jordan 14 “Laney” is one for the books. The year was 1998 and it was Michael Jordan’s sixth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals. Co-designer and sneaker legend Tinker Hatfield just dreamed up his latest addition in the Jordan catalogue — the XIVs — which unknowingly would be the last signature model worn on the court by Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. In 1999, the first iteration of its colorway was released followed by the Retro drop in 2015. After much demand, this year sees the inventive model rereleased in a mid-cut version. Let’s get into my review.
The AJ 14 Retro “Laney” takes inspiration from the beginning of Michael Jordan‘s basketball journey and is named after his high school. Its smooth nubuck upper is a striking royal blue color with a black nubuck forefoot overlay on top of its white midsole. Yellow coloring creeps in throughout the sneaker on the tongue, back heel, and outsole. On the lateral side, there is a Ferrari-inspired badge with a Jumpman icon corresponding with the back heel that features both the Jumpman logo and 23 letterings. Additional details include black laces, its Phylon midsole that provides lightweight cushioning, and Zoom Air units offering more comfort and support. Lastly, to complete the pair is a silver sneaker box reminiscent of packaging from the early 2000s.
Adding to the legend of the Air Jordan 14 is the backstory of how MJ was dropped from his high school basketball varsity team. He would use that rejection as fuel for his formative years at University of North Carolina and the NBA.
What are your thoughts on the newly released mid-cut version of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Laney”? Would you cop?
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed
Trending
B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'
On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.
Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video
Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.
Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories
In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.
Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance
In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!