Harlem’s very own renaissance woman Teyana Taylor is unstoppable at the moment. From her critically acclaimed portrayal of a single mother in the A Thousand and One film to her new role as creative director for some of music’s hottest acts to her budding career as a director with The Aunties production company, Spike Tey is in her bag! Somehow, with all that going on, she still found time to collaborate with Jordan Brand on her first original sneaker, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, aptly named “A Rose From Harlem.” Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

As one of the OG sneaker girls with an impressive collection to match, the expectations were high for an original Teyana Taylor x Jordan release. Her “A Rose From Harlem” 1s feature a white leather base with “Gym red” overlays that transition to chocolate brown at the back heel. Up next is an embroidered red Swoosh spiked with green thorns along the right shoe, while the left shoe features an oversized black leather Swoosh outlined in zigzag stitching. The mismatched theme continues with the right tongue tag featuring a thorny Swoosh graphic and the left featuring “TEY” in metallic gold lettering.

Additional details include etched X’s on the toe box, a rose-shaped lace jewel, and “A Rose From Harlem” inscribed across the interior of each collar flap while Zoom CMFT technology aids in the wearability with lightweight, low-profile extra cushioning. Finishing details include three sets of laces in yellow, red, and black and a rose-filled sneaker box with an oversized, thorned Swoosh with text that harkens back to Taylor’s 2018 single “Rose in Harlem” and her Harlem upbringing. This collab is a well-rounded sneaker release that touches on her story, background, and current philosophy. Kudos!

What are your thoughts on Taylor’s first original Air Jordan? The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” was released on June 1 in women’s sizing for $150.