The impact Ms. Jacky Oh had on so many people who knew and loved her continues to be felt. The former television personality was laid to rest after a celebration of life service in Atlanta on Saturday (June 10).

As previously reported, Jacky, 33, suddenly passed away more than a week ago, on May 31, while in Miami. She was reportedly in town for a mommy makeover after teasing that her results from the cosmetic surgery would be shared with her followers on YouTube. An official cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Several clips have surfaced online of her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, paying tribute to Jacky in a moving eulogy. Other clips show her loved ones dressed in white and pink as they released white doves to the sky after her service, as well as footage of her friends gathered at a repass. Some of the individuals include B. Simone, Brittney Elena, Leticia Gardner, Lauren Wood, and Ernestine Morrison. The five women and others wore shirts with a photo collage of the beloved mother screen-printed on them as they released lanterns and honored the life she lived.

“Jacky had a spirit of community. She loved bringing people together. She was everything beautiful, everything that shines or shimmers. A real unicorn always covered in body glitter,” wrote Gardner in a post. The actress continued, “She lit up every room she walked in and was always so happy. She was successful at everything she touched. She loved being a mom more than anything else. She was the best friend, my best friend (twin), mother, and partner anyone could ask for. The last time we talked, we said we love you to each other and that you were going to get some rest. I never thought it would be [eternal] rest. I miss you so much. Forever in my heart til we meet again. I love you.”

Morrison, who also shared footage of the repass festivities, shared an equally emotion-laced post about her dear friend. She wrote, “Wow. You were sent off in the classiest of ways, like the true queen you are. The freeway was shut down for you. You went off in a horse and carriage. Grand. Just like you. It still doesn’t seem real, but like the pastor said today, ‘To be continued.’ You were surrounded by so much genuine love and support today, and it was beautiful to see.”

The actress went on to acknowledge DC’s moving speech about his and Jacky’s children being covered by God’s grace during their time of sorrow. “Leticia Marie Gardner, Kira, [and] Brittney Elena did what any best friend would do and stood 10 toes down, seeing you off with loving words and unwavering support. B. Simone carried your flowers, and it reminded me of how she always gave you your flowers when you were here, so there are no regrets. Your Cali crew, [your] Atlanta crew, and all who loved you were all there. Still loving you like we always have. We love you now and forever. Go awf, Jacky.”

View their tributes below.

