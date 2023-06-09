Today (June 9), Jermarcus Johnson, a suspect in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, 36, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. According to ABC 24, Johnson was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

He later made a deal with prosecutors to offer information about the other suspects in the case. In exchange, he pled guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact of murder. He faces up to six years in prison.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee. At the time, authorities stated two men got out of a moving vehicle and fired into the establishment where the talented lyricist was making a purchase.

Per the outlet, two other suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are due back in court on Friday. In January 2022, Justin and Smith were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Prosecutors alleged Jermarcus helped Justin escape after the murder and arranged payments to other defendants. A third suspect, Hernandez Govan, was indicted in November 2022. On Nov. 17, he pled not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempted first-degree murder.

In a previous report, Shundale Barnett was arrested as an accessory in connection with Dolph’s death. At the time, U.S. Marshals noted Barnett was in the passenger seat of the car Justin was driving. On Jan. 20, he was released. Law enforcement previously revealed photos taken from surveillance footage of the crime led to the arrest of the suspects. The “Love for the Streets” rapper left behind two children he shared with his longtime girlfriend, Mia Jaye.