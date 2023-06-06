As gun control becomes an increasing problem in America, citizens nationwide continue to urge their governing bodies to act.

On Monday (June 5), CNN reported hundreds of white women participated in a sit-in at the Colorado State Capitol. The protest comes was organized by Here4TheKids, a movement launched after the massing shooting that left six dead in Nashville in March. It was founded by two mothers who are ladies of color: Saira Rao, a South Asian American, and Tina Strawn, a Black woman.

Their organization called for mainly white women to be at the forefront of the sit-in because “we know what happens when we show up with demands,” Strawn told the outlet. The movement aims to protest until Governor Jared Polis signs an executive order banning guns and creating a gun buyback program.

Hundreds of white women are gathered on the Colorado Capitol lawn, calling for banning all guns – a repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Here4TheKids says they won’t leave until @GovofCO signs an executive order banning guns and implementing statewide buyback program. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/saMc41XQB3 — Saja Hindi (@BySajaHindi) June 5, 2023

“We know what happens when we show up in large numbers to fight for our rights,” Strawn continued before adding, “We’ve been doing it for generations. We’re always the ones whose bodies are in the most danger and at the most risk. So, it appealed to me very much that this was actually a time where we are asking Black folks and other marginalized and vulnerable communities to sit this one out and allow the White women and their privileged bodies, their privilege, and their power to show up. It’s time for them to show up.”

Two months before the Capitol protest, Polis signed four gun control bills into law. The outlet added that one of the orders expanded the state’s red flag law. One of the protesters, Michaela Watkins, a white actress, spoke about understanding why the founders mainly wanted Caucasian women to participate in the protest.

“White women, statistically, have been the least likely to be arrested, assaulted by police officers, and so we just said, ‘OK.’ If marginalized communities have been just traumatized over and over and over again, I guess we just come together. We are the biggest voting block in this country,” Watkins told the publication. She noted, “We do have power. We just forget that, and we have been conditioned to forget that.”