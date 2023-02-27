In this episode of “Insights,” Jayson Aaron explores the history of The Red Summer, a series of riots that erupted across 26 different cities in the U.S. from 1917 to 1923. Aaron delves into the underlying causes of these riots, including racial tensions and fear of economic competition from Black men moving from the South. He also emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and understanding this history to move forward and build stronger Black communities. Watch!