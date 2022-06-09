In the wake of recent mass shootings, the House has passed a new gun control bill that would raise the age limit required to purchase a semi-automatic rifle, AP News reports.

The new law, passed on Wednesday (June 8), would also prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines capable of firing off more than 15 rounds.

While the legislation passed by a mostly party-line vote of 223-204, it doesn’t have the potential to become a law thanks to negotiations led by the Senate. The argument is that the focus should be on improving mental health programs, increasing school security and fine-tuning background checks.

“We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try? America we hear you and today in the House we are taking the action you are demanding,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. “Take note of who is with you and who is not.”

After testimonies from recent shooting victims and family members, the House made the push to put some action behind the gun control debate that has resurfaced. One account, included 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, the little girl who, previously shared by REVOLT, covered herself in a dead classmate’s blood in order to avoid being shot during the Robb Elementary School massacre.

“It’s sickening, it’s sickening that our children are forced to live in this constant fear,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pelosi also noted that the House vote would “make history by making progress.” Yet, the law was still met with opposition from Republicans.

“The answer is not to destroy the Second Amendment, but that is exactly where the Democrats want to go,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Both parties will work in the Senate to find a common ground. Only 10 Republicans need to support the bill in order to have it signed into law.