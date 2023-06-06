Although Cardi B does not consider herself a chef in the kitchen, she informed People magazine that she’s cooking more now for her family.

On Tuesday (June 6), the publication shared its interview with the Bronx native who recently partnered with Knorr. The German food and beverage company is known for its meal mixes, bouillon cubes, condiments, and more.

As she spoke on her campaign, Cardi opened up about life in the kitchen as a wife and mother. “I usually am not a person that cooks, but I have been cooking because I got two kids now. So it’s like you really just don’t have a choice,” the “Up” performer shared. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or not or you’re famous or not. It’s like your kids, when they hungry, they going to be like, ‘I want it, and you got to cook it now.'”

Per the partnership, Cardi is introducing the Taste Combos, a menu of delicious and affordable recipes, the outlet revealed. One of the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s favorite dishes is her chicken with various vegetables and Knorr’s chicken bouillon. “That’s one of the reasons why I picked my recipe, because it’s a recipe that is quick for me and that my daughter [Kulture Cephus] loves. Because she is [a] picky girl,” Cardi added.

During the interview, the 30-year-old mentioned that growing up, she didn’t learn to cook because her mom was “impatient,” People stated. “I actually learned how to cook when I lived on my own,” the Grammy Award winner noted. “My boyfriend at the time, [he] taught me how to cook my first meals. Then after that, boom, I just get it popping on my own.”

Cardi’s Taste Combos will be available through Grubhub for fans in select areas of Manhattan and Chicago on Thursday (June 8).