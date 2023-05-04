Photo: Joy Malone / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Former First Lady Michelle Obama may no longer be in the White House, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to help Americans. Yesterday (May 3), the Chicago native revealed that she co-founded a food and beverage company aimed at providing families with healthier eating options.

The big announcement came during an appearance at The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival. Obama’s new endeavor is called PLEZi Nutrition and will work with her Let’s Move! Campaign that she started while in the Oval Office in an effort to fight childhood obesity. “I’ve learned that on this issue, if you want to change the game, you can’t just work from the outside. You’ve got to get inside — you’ve got to find ways to change the food and beverage industry itself,” she confessed.

Obama continued, “I’m proud to announce the national launch of a company designed not just to provide better products but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry.” The first product to debut on the PLEZi line will be a drink targeted for kids between 6 and 12 years old that contains 75 percent less sugar than other popular fruit juices. If your little tot falls under that age range, the 59-year-old recommends sticking to water or milk, per CBS News.

Water and milk may be ideal at any age; however, adolescents will eventually want to expand their palates. “But once kids become school-aged, we all know drinking only water and milk isn’t a reality. That’s why we created PLEZi as your worry-free alternative — it’s got less sugar, less sweetness, and more nutrients like fiber and potassium than you’ll find in many drinks out there,” Obama added. In the mood for some PLEZi? Their products can be found in four flavors at Target and Sprouts stores nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.

