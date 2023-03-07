Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Michelle Obama’s new podcast has arrived. After details were initially kept under wraps in February, last night (March 6), the former first lady finally shared who and what people can expect from “The Light Podcast,” now available on Audible. The news comes a few months after the Chicago native and her husband, Barack Obama, were reportedly looking to secure a new audio deal with a company after their contract ended with Spotify in October 2022.

“The Light Podcast” is produced through the couple’s production company, Higher Ground, whose mission is to uplift stories and voices that “bend the arc.” Along with a caption, Michelle revealed a few guests listeners can expect to hear, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Gayle King.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)


“I am excited to share that ‘The Light Podcast’ from Higher Ground media comes out tomorrow on Audible!” Michelle captioned her Instagram post. “I’ll be joined by some of my closest friends to talk about overcoming fear, building strong relationships, kindling the light within ourselves, and so much more. It meant a lot to me to work on this podcast, and I hope it helps you see your light in a new way and inspires you to share it with others. Click the link in my bio to follow and listen tomorrow! The Light x Audible.”

However, Michelle isn’t just vocal when talking with friends. She has also remained active and has spoken out about distressing events within the Black community. On Jan. 28, Michelle and Barack issued a joint statement on Twitter in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who passed away after former members of the Memphis Police Department severely battered him. The Obamas tweeted: “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets.”

Check out “The Light Podcast” here.

