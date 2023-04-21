Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

While stopping by as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday (April 19), Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprising revelation. The Chicago native admitted a former president broke tradition when it came down to her and her husband.

Fallon asked her about previously heading back to the White House for the coveted portrait hanging ceremony; however, she revealed things didn’t quite go as planned. “That’s tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back,” she said during the live broadcast. Former President Donald Trump was sworn into office in 2016 after Former President Barack Obama served two terms in the Oval Office.

Following two impeachments and the infamous Capitol riots, Joe Biden became the president of the United States in January 2021 after Trump. In 2022, Biden invited the Obamas to return to the White House to finally celebrate their official portrait unveiling. “It was really a beautiful experience,” she recalled. It was their first trip back in about five years. There’s no secret that the Obamas and Trump have not had the best relationship with one another.

In 2022, Michelle released her memoir, “The Light We Carry.” The page-turner gave readers unfiltered insight into how she truly felt about the Republican. “It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice,” the mother of two wrote. Since being impeached and banned from Twitter, Trump has also become the first president in the history of the United States to be arrested and indicted. “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he wrote on his networking site Truth Social on April 4.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

British politician Andrew Edwards allegedly says, "All white men should have a Black slave"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout invites Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Georgia DA calls Donald Trump's racist claims ridiculous

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Michelle Obama
Politics

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

British politician Andrew Edwards allegedly says, "All white men should have a Black slave"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout invites Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Georgia DA calls Donald Trump's racist claims ridiculous

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

The DA's office and New York judge involved in Donald Trump's arraignment get extra security after threats

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Christian leaders spiral and claim Donald Trump was indicted for their sins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam reacts to Trump’s arrest years after his call for the then-teen’s execution

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More