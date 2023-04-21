While stopping by as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday (April 19), Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprising revelation. The Chicago native admitted a former president broke tradition when it came down to her and her husband.

Fallon asked her about previously heading back to the White House for the coveted portrait hanging ceremony; however, she revealed things didn’t quite go as planned. “That’s tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back,” she said during the live broadcast. Former President Donald Trump was sworn into office in 2016 after Former President Barack Obama served two terms in the Oval Office.

Following two impeachments and the infamous Capitol riots, Joe Biden became the president of the United States in January 2021 after Trump. In 2022, Biden invited the Obamas to return to the White House to finally celebrate their official portrait unveiling. “It was really a beautiful experience,” she recalled. It was their first trip back in about five years. There’s no secret that the Obamas and Trump have not had the best relationship with one another.

In 2022, Michelle released her memoir, “The Light We Carry.” The page-turner gave readers unfiltered insight into how she truly felt about the Republican. “It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice,” the mother of two wrote. Since being impeached and banned from Twitter, Trump has also become the first president in the history of the United States to be arrested and indicted. “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he wrote on his networking site Truth Social on April 4.