Photo: Angela Weiss / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Cardi B is all for acting brand new, but portions of the “Put It On Da Floor Again” video gave her an opportunity to reminisce about the simpler days before fame.

Latto tapped the New York City native for the remix to her popular track “Put It On Da Floor,” which has had fans tearing themselves out of plastic bags across social media. The visual for the collaboration dropped on Friday (June 2), and fans have been raving about it ever since. But at least one person questioned if Cardi B’s celebrity status warranted a more elevated video treatment instead of showing her and Latto twerking at a jewelry store and having a good time with friends in a kickback setting. Scenes showing other people in the video holding guns are censored so as to not show the weapons.

“Okay, last thing, when is Cardi gonna transition to full millionaire? Like why are you posing with guns and things in the ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ remix video? Who escapes the hood just to relive it every chance they get?” asked the individual in a tweet. The question got her attention, and she not only retweeted it but also took the time to address the fan’s concerns. “You wanna know what’s so crazy? I was tearing [up] the other day ‘cause I miss my old life. Sometimes having everything gets boring. But I won’t complain. It’s not about me anymore. This is part of growing up and about my kids, but yeah, ‘Put It On Da Floor!’” responded Cardi B.

Last year during an Instagram Live, she disclosed to fans that having notoriety can sometimes feel like a prison. “I’m tired. I can’t be myself anymore,” she said, according to Vanity Fair. Her comments came after a joke about a Met Gala afterparty struck a nerve with some people. “Anything that will go on social media is always bad. If I could click my f**king feet three times and go back to f**king 2013, when I was just a regular b**ch, dancing and making money every single night, that is where I want to be. That’s when I was me,” she continued.

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum burst onto the music scene in a major way when she scored the hit single “Bodak Yellow” in June 2017. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released the following year. It was certified four times platinum by the RIAA in April. The aforesaid single reached diamond status in 2021. Cardi B has promised fans that her sophomore album is in the works.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Rap

