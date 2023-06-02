On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN chopped it up with comedian and actor Bert Kreischer to discuss his reality series “The Cabin,” Van Wilder, him meeting Whitney Houston, and much more.

Born in 1972 and raised in Tampa, Florida, Kreischer is a name that resonates in the world of comedy. He attended Florida State University where his remarkable partying reputation caught the attention of Rolling Stone, leading him to be proclaimed as the “top partier at the No. 1 party school in the country.” This recognition kickstarted his journey in comedy, propelling him onto the stage for his first stand-up gig and setting him on the trajectory to comedic stardom.

Kreischer has carved out an impressive career in comedy with numerous acclaimed stand-up specials under his belt like Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb, The Machine and Secret Time. He has also made significant inroads in television, hosting the Travel Channel reality shows “Bert the Conqueror” and “Trip Flip.” Fast forward to 2014, Kreischer expanded his repertoire by diving into writing and publishing his memoir, “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child.” During the pandemic, the comedian also debuted his Netflix-exclusive web series “The Cabin” with special guests like Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Anthony Anderson and Deon Cole, among others.

To help give fans a recap, REVOLT compiled a list of nine facts we learned from his “Drink Champs” conversation. Continue scrolling to read them and watch the full episode here.

1. On his fitness journey

Kicking the interview off, Kreischer spoke about his fitness journey and attempts to lose weight. According to the comedian, “I try to put in four miles on the treadmill every day and I have a personal trainer. I shoot gear, I’m on steroids… My cardiologists got me on it. It’s testosterone. My d**k’s hard nonstop. Those velour tracksuits, I can’t wear those on planes.”

“My d**k is hard all the time. My loads aren’t that good, they used to be better, but who cares. I’m shooting blanks in a lady in menopause,” he added regarding his use of testosterone supplements.

2. On his Netflix web series “The Cabin”

In 2020, the TV star’s “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer” premiered on Netflix, inviting a series of fellow friends and comedians to create unscripted skits in a cabin with him. Filmed in Nebraska, the first season spanned five episodes with guests like Nikki Glaser, Kaley Cuoco, Joel McHale, and more. While reminiscing on the show, Kreischer revealed that it happened accidentally and many of the appearances were done on a whim.

“It was an accident, man. I know I’m not supposed to talk like this. The whole f**king thing was an accident. We sold a show to Netflix; it was scripted. It’s a series that was in Canada that this Canadian dude did and it was scripted, so we were gonna write scripts and cast it, but all of a sudden, the pandemic starts showing up and we can’t get a cast,” Kreischer explained. “We’re like f**k it, we’ll figure it out. And we just played it by ear and we just tried to make each other laugh.”

3. On Donnell Rawlings not being into “gay s**t”

On the topic of “The Cabin,” Kreischer called back to episode three, aptly titled “Release.” It featured close friend Bobby Lee and The Wire actor Donnell Rawlings, the latter of whom was seemingly not on board with Kreischer’s type of comedy. The reality TV personality told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about how Rawlings supposedly walked in on him and Lee naked.

“Donnell didn’t love gay s**t. Me and Bobby are naked on a bearskin rug. I love gay s**t. If I could sneak around and put my d**k on his shoulder, he’d be like, ‘Got me.’ White guys love gay s**t. I don’t know why, man. It’s like the gayer, the funner it is,” he stated. Speaking more on his work with Lee, Kreischer added, “Our whole podcast, ‘2 Bears, 1 Cave,’ is based on me and Tom [Segura] fantasizing about what it would be like if we were gay. I’m like, ‘I’d come home, and I’d chase you and wrestle f**k you.’”

4. On the movie Van Wilder reportedly being about Kreischer

Starring Ryan Reynolds, the 2002 comedy film Van Wilder follows the eponymous lead character and seventh-year senior around as he attempts to make it to undergrad. As critics have pointed out, the movie seems to tiptoe the line of being a documentary about Bert Kreischer’s life. Whilst speaking on the Walt Becker-directed movie, the comedian shared that his management wanted to sue.

“When that happened, we had a conference call with my managers and agents the weekend the movie came out and they were like, ‘We should sue. Clearly, this is adjacent to your story.’ It’s almost identical. It’s a journalist writing a story about a party animal and that’s what happened to me,” he stated. Later, he revealed that one of his managers convinced him not to, explaining, “I didn’t sue and I thought to myself, ‘I want one day to be bigger than Van Wilder. I would like to be larger than that movie.’”

5. On flashing Roxanne Shanté at “Sway in the Morning”

As a comedian, Bert Kreischer has collaborated with musicians as well. When asked about the first artists who converted him into a fan, he revealed two names. “My first intro to hip hop as a kid… You know I think I learned [what] hip hop was [on] ‘20/20.’ The show ‘20/20,’ they did a profile on breakdancing. I was trying to remember if Mantronix was before Roxanne Shanté,” he said.

Later, Kreischer admitted to flashing his chest at her one time. He stated, “I ran into Roxanne Shanté at ‘Sway [in the Morning].’ She was in there and I lost my s**t. I watched her movie, my daughter has watched her movie. I started banging on the window, showed her my tits, I was like, ‘Roxanne, Roxanne.’”

6. On claiming he got high on PCP with Tracy Morgan

During a 2011 interview with Joe Rogan, Kreischer shared a controversial story of allegedly smoking PCP with comedian Tracy Morgan. Although Morgan denied the situation, Kreischer shared that he regretted telling it to begin with and they could’ve very well been smoking marijuana.

“F**k. I wish that story had never gotten out. That’s a good f**king story, it’s one of the best stories in the world. I’ll say this on Tracy’s behalf because I know he does not like this story at all — first of all, Tracy, I am the biggest fan. You are a f**king legend. I’m sorry that this is how we are introduced,” the comedian admitted.

He went on to explain, “I think he made me believe it at the time because I was being this nervous white kid who was working the door at the Boston comedy club… I freaked out and I went back to Tony, and I said, ‘I think I just smoked PCP with Tracy Morgan.’ And he said, ‘Tracy doesn’t smoke PCP.’ I said, ‘For real?’ He said, ‘Maybe.’”

7. On his daughter smoking weed, allegedly with Snoop Dogg

Much later in the conversation, Bert Kreischer revealed that his wife caught his oldest daughter smoking weed and drinking alcohol. Bummed out as a father, he turned to Snoop Dogg for advice, who supposedly told the comedian, “Don’t be such a b**ch.”

“The other day I found out Georgia smokes marijuana. My oldest daughter smokes marijuana with Snoop. The other day she was like, ‘Dad, I want to introduce you to Snoop Dogg,’” he stated. Minutes later, he delved into his alleged chat with Snoop, saying, “I was kind of f**ked up about it… I don’t know how you’re supposed to act as a parent. I was down and Snoop was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was like, ‘My daughter is smoking weed.’ He was like, ‘How old?’ I said, ‘15.’ He said, ‘OK, well how old were you?’ I said, ‘14.’ He goes, ‘Can I give you some advice? One daddy to another daddy?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Don’t be such a b**ch.’”

8. On thinking he had to have sex with Will Smith

Taking an unexpected turn, Kreischer opened up about the time he thought Will Smith wanted to have sex with him. After being published in Rolling Stone, Smith’s agency reached out to the comedian to set up a conversation between the two, which later led to Kreischer getting invited to watch a movie with the I Am Legend actor. Filled with excitement, he told his dad, who convinced him that Smith wanted to have sex in exchange for a gateway into Hollywood.

Kreischer stated, “I get in the car and call my dad. I said, ‘We’re going to the movies.’ My dad goes, ‘Huh?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to the movies with him.’ He goes, ‘On a date?’ I said, ‘No, it’s Will Smith.’ He goes, ‘Buddy, I’m so sorry. This is called the casting couch. A lot of these celebrities, they’re so tired of p***y that the only thing that turns them on is to look into a boy’s eyes. That’s what he’s doing with you.’”

He continued, “[Charlie Mac] takes me downstairs. There’s 10 Black dudes in a room with a folding table in the middle, no Will Smith, turns all around. I’m like, OK, 13 Black dudes ‘cause you know he’s bringing Jazzy Jeff,” Kreischer joked. “In my head, I’m like, ‘I’ll start sucking their c**ks.’ Also had the curtains open behind us and there’s a legit movie theater.”

9. On Whitney Houston paying for his daughter’s surgery

In 2018, Bert Kreischer found unexpected solace in a Beverly Hills hospital following a stressful ordeal when his then-3-year-old daughter Georgia broke her jaw. In the midst of their worry, the late music icon Whitney Houston appeared, offering calming words and comfort to the family in a moment of crisis. Kreischer revealed to N.O.R.E. and EFN that the legendary singer paid his hospital bill and got him a much-needed anesthesiologist.

“I’m crying uncontrollably, my wife’s next to me and she’s crying. There’s a kid in there, he’s looking at his dad like, ‘I thought you said it wasn’t going to be that bad.’ There’s a Black chick, and she’s looking at me and she’s trying to calm me down. You’ve seen the Matrix, you know how a Black chick can calm a white guy down like, ‘Eat a chocolate chip,’” he stated.

Kreischer added, “We sit down with Georgia and she’s got gauze on her mouth. All of sudden, the curtain opens and it’s the Black chick, Whitney Houston. She puts her arm on me and says, ‘It’s tough being a dad.’ LeeAnn drops Georgia on the ground.”