Amid the ongoing headlining news in Mississippi, one family is taking legal action after a cop shot an 11-year-old.

On Tuesday (May 30), Nakala Murry, the mother of Aderrien Murry, filed a lawsuit in the federal court, per CNN. The news comes after a police officer responding to Aderrien’s 911 call shot him in the chest.

According to the suit, the defendants in the case include the City of Indianola, Mississippi, its police chief, and multiple cops, including Greg Capers, who shot Aderrien. Nakala is seeking at least $5 million in damages claiming excessive force and negligence, among other counts.

The lawsuit claimed Capers “failed to assess the situation before displaying and/or discharging his firearm.” It later added, “The injuries endured by the defendants could have been avoided if defendants would have acquired the adequate training on how to provide proper assistance and care.”

When Indianola Mayor Ken Featherstone spoke with the outlet, he stated he hopes the kid gets justice. But the mayor also noted he couldn’t support firing Capers without knowing all the facts first, including seeing the bodycam footage of the incident. He spoke with Murry’s family and shared he looks forward to “making everyone whole.” Regarding the lawsuit, he noted, “I’m sure we’re insured. But we don’t have $5 million sitting there.”

As mentioned in a previous report, on May 20, at around 4 a.m., Nakala asked her son to call 911 after the “irate” father of one of her other children showed up. When the officer arrived, he drew his gun and instructed everyone to come outside, Nakala stated. The responding policeman supposedly shot the 11-year-old in the chest as he went across the hallway to the living room.

After first responders took Aderrien to the hospital, he received a chest tube, and doctors placed him on a ventilator. His mother revealed he had a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver because of the shooting. Police arrested the “irate” father but let him go since Nakala did not file a police report. The hospital has since released Aderrien.