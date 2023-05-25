Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce isn’t letting anything stop his forward movement — not even a collision with a massive scrap of metal. On Wednesday (May 24), the Memphis talent revealed that he was in the hospital after a “hating a** n**ga” tried to run him over. Thankfully, the vehicle only met contact with his arm and his injuries were minor at best. “No broken bones or nothing, though… thank God. I’m a hard body n**ga [for real],” he stated in an Instagram post.

In celebration of Halloween 2022, Deuce unveiled the third installment of his Memphis Massacre series, a 13-track offering with additional assists from DJ Paul, Big Moochie Grape, Gloss Up, Glockianna, ATM RichBaby, and more. Since then, the Quality Control-signed artist made appearances on songs like the Rolling Loud-backed “Finger Food” and NLE Choppa’s “STOMP EM OUT.”

During an interview on the REVOLT Podcast Network’s “The Progress Report,” Deuce explained his hometown’s style of hip hop and its origins. “Well, of course, the crunk music come from Memphis,” he began. “Before we started calling it crunk, it was buck, and that went all the way back in the ’80s, you feel me? And then, ’round 1992, that’s when we really started calling it crunk. So, this s**t really been going on.”

He continued by breaking down the history behind his signature moves. “The gangsta walkin’ and s**t was all a part of it as well… A lot of people look at it as dancing ’cause they don’t know the roots and the culture of it. It was called gangsta walkin’ for a reason. Like, them motherf**kers that was doin’ it was gangstas and pimps, and they was really doin’ that s**t in the club. A lot of that s**t started in the skating rink.”

Check out Duke Deuce‘s aforementioned IG post below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Duke Deuce
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More