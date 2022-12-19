Back in October, Duke Deuce unleashed his latest solo LP titled Memphis Massacre III, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The 13-track mixtape boasted a Memphis-only roster of features from names like Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. He paired the release with the visual for “Mr. Memphis Massacre,” the project’s lead single.

Over the weekend, the Tennessee native returned with the latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “RIVERSIDE.” So far, fans have already got to enjoy clips for tracks like “ANNA” and “BUCK THE SYSTEM.” In the new visual, Deuce takes over a local corner store with his co-star Glockianna as she steals the show with her opening verse:

“Why n***as thinking s**t funny? I tell that lil’ h** that I’m on it, b**ch, give me my money/ N***as be p**sy, no kitty, h**, welcome to Memphis where n***as be crying like b**ches/ Keep it a hunnid, I’m stunnin’, only 15 with a pocket, b**ch, full of them 100s/ Talking my s**t ’cause I’m honest, been pimpin’ n***as and b**ches, that s**t from my uncle/ G-L-O-C-K-I-A-N-N-A, h**, you know my name, I only talk s**t to these n***as, that boy kinda stupid if he think I’m falling for game”

Memphis Massacre III followed Deuce’s June album, CRUNKSTAR. On that body of work, he tapped in with a plethora of talented names for assistance like Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Co Cash, Rico Nasty, DJ Tootz, GloRilla, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, JP The Rockstar, and Dante Smith.

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new music video for “Riverside” down below.