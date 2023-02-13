Back in October 2022, Duke Deuce unleashed his most recent solo LP titled Memphis Massacre III, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features from names like Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. He paired the release with the visual for “Mr. Memphis Massacre,” and has since followed up with clips for cuts like “GLOCKIANA,” “ANNA,” and “BUCK THE SYSTEM.”

Last Friday (Feb. 10), the Tennessee native returned with the latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY.” The new offering follows suit with the dark and eerie tone of the previous visuals, this time placing Deuce in an abandoned yard to gather with his crew and chant the song’s lyrics:

“From my blood to my bones and everything that I put on, it’s a motherf**kin’ massacre (Massacre), gotta get it how you live, I’ma kill at Will/ This that Memphis massacre, where nobody needs nobody (Needs nobody), all I need is my dog (Dog)/ Massacre (Massacre), so f**k y’all, Massacre/ Welcome to the MM3, drink your drank and smoke yo’ weed (Smoke yo’ weed), let me spit my energy, know my city hate on me (Hate on me)/ Sometimes still don’t wanna leave, yeah, Memphis, what I bleed (What I bleed)”

Memphis Massacre III follows Deuce’s June 2022 album, CRUNKSTAR. On that body of work, he tapped in with a plethora of talented names for assistance like Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Co Cash, Rico Nasty, DJ Tootz, GloRilla, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, JP The Rockstar, and Dante Smith.

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new music video for “NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY” down below.