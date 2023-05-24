It has been exactly one year since the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. As previously reported by REVOLT, on the morning of May 24, 2022, a gunman entered the campus and fatally shot 19 children and two adults in a crime that shocked the nation.

On the anniversary of their deaths, parents, loved ones, and the community are still trying their best to come to terms with the senseless act. Brett Cross lost his son Uziyah “Uzi” Garcia, 10, in the attack and has since become an advocate for gun reform. “While tomorrow is the one year mark of the Robb Elementary Massacre in Uvalde, today, around 10 P.M., is the last time I saw Uzi, as I told him to go to bed, ruffled his hair and told him I loved him. I didn’t see him on the 24th as I left for work before the kids got up for school,” he tweeted yesterday (May 23) morning.

Something that has haunted me this past year. As the Rangers asked what he was wearing, I didn’t know and had to ask my wife. A year today since I heard his voice, heard him say I love you, heard him bound up the stairs. A year since I saw his contagious smile. — Brett Cross 🟧 (@BCross052422) May 23, 2023

Cross’ heartbreaking post continued, in part, saying, “A year today since I heard his voice, heard him say, ‘I love you’… I’m trying so hard not to break today.” The grieving father urged others to “hug your babies because you never know WHEN you will end up in this position.” This week, CNN released additional bodycam video from the deadly Uvalde shooting at the request of several parents. One woman’s child was featured in the recording. “Jamie Torres thinks it’s important for the world to see this footage. She wants officers who were in the hallway that day to understand what Khloie went through and hopes police responding to future school shootings will learn from it,” the disturbing clip disclosed.

In the video, Torres’ young daughter cried on a school bus minutes after being rescued. She had covered herself in someone else’s blood, hoping that she could stay alive by playing dead. As an officer tried to console the child by telling her that her friend was okay, Khloie responded, “No, she’s gone,” as she wept harder. “I’m still crying for these Angels [who] I never met. Sending lots of love and prayers [to] Uvalde, Texas,” a tweet read.

See how others are remembering the lives lost and greatly impacted below.

A #Uvalde survivor’s mom wanted to see what her daughter suffered that tragic day. CNN showed her pic.twitter.com/rj44fzYsvT — Change The System (@ChangeTheSyst14) May 22, 2023

Last picture I took of my sweet girl in our home. What I would give to go back to this exact moment.💔 I can’t wait to hug you again. Family and friends hug your babies extra tight for me. #JackieCazares#RememberTheirNames#LivesRobbed#TheBestTiaInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/f4Y7q0fGPX — Gloria Cazares (@GloriaCazares82) May 24, 2023

I took a pictures of my kids today while they were waiting on the bus and hugged them. I'm so afraid that they won't come home. — blue corgi 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 (@bluecorgi85) May 24, 2023

Those many officers just stood there, in the hallway, one or two smiled, one sanitized his hands from wall dispenser, all while hearing the children's screams as they were being murdered. They were cowards. 💔 — Claire S🖤💜❤️xoxo🦋 (@SaintLaurant) May 24, 2023

Everytime I see their sweet faces, I instantly cry, my heart breaks for moms 💔 — Alexandria O (@ajzmommy85) May 24, 2023

Having stopped through Uvalde about a week after the killing, I stopped by Robb Elementary, and witnessed the memorials. I will never forget it. I wish the relatives peace as is possible; wish I could support them. I will do that working for sensible gun regulation. — Tim Roesler (@TimRoesler) May 24, 2023

Wow that is intense. Beautiful. — Nadine & Piper 🌻 (@realNadines) May 24, 2023

Broke down and cried my eyes out this morning — Lita Meza 🗝🗝🗝 (@lita_meza13) May 24, 2023

We’ve been praying that our elected officials take action. — joanne sullivan (@joannes11008424) May 24, 2023

We pause today to remember the victims of the horrific Uvalde mass shooting. And make clear we have a moral responsibility to do everything possible to end the gun violence epidemic in America. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 24, 2023