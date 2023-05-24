Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

It has been exactly one year since the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. As previously reported by REVOLT, on the morning of May 24, 2022, a gunman entered the campus and fatally shot 19 children and two adults in a crime that shocked the nation.

On the anniversary of their deaths, parents, loved ones, and the community are still trying their best to come to terms with the senseless act. Brett Cross lost his son Uziyah “Uzi” Garcia, 10, in the attack and has since become an advocate for gun reform. “While tomorrow is the one year mark of the Robb Elementary Massacre in Uvalde, today, around 10 P.M., is the last time I saw Uzi, as I told him to go to bed, ruffled his hair and told him I loved him. I didn’t see him on the 24th as I left for work before the kids got up for school,” he tweeted yesterday (May 23) morning.

Cross’ heartbreaking post continued, in part, saying, “A year today since I heard his voice, heard him say, ‘I love you’… I’m trying so hard not to break today.” The grieving father urged others to “hug your babies because you never know WHEN you will end up in this position.” This week, CNN released additional bodycam video from the deadly Uvalde shooting at the request of several parents. One woman’s child was featured in the recording. “Jamie Torres thinks it’s important for the world to see this footage. She wants officers who were in the hallway that day to understand what Khloie went through and hopes police responding to future school shootings will learn from it,” the disturbing clip disclosed.

In the video, Torres’ young daughter cried on a school bus minutes after being rescued. She had covered herself in someone else’s blood, hoping that she could stay alive by playing dead. As an officer tried to console the child by telling her that her friend was okay, Khloie responded, “No, she’s gone,” as she wept harder. “I’m still crying for these Angels [who] I never met. Sending lots of love and prayers [to] Uvalde, Texas,” a tweet read.

See how others are remembering the lives lost and greatly impacted below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Legendary songstress Tina Turner dead at 83

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Brianna Grier's family has filed a $100 million civil suit after her fatal fall from a moving police car

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Amanda Gorman asked to read her 2021 poem in Miami after a parent complains it’s not educational

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Lizzo honors “the prosperity of Black Wall Street” at Tulsa concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Independent autopsy results regarding Georgia inmate's bed bug infestation revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

NAACP says Florida "is openly hostile" in travel warning to Black Americans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Bodies of two missing boys pulled from rivers in New York City

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Daniel Penny says he's not a white supremacist amid outrage over the death of Jordan Neely

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Sinzae Reed will not face murder charges

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Legendary songstress Tina Turner dead at 83

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Brianna Grier's family has filed a $100 million civil suit after her fatal fall from a moving police car

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Amanda Gorman asked to read her 2021 poem in Miami after a parent complains it’s not educational

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Lizzo honors “the prosperity of Black Wall Street” at Tulsa concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Independent autopsy results regarding Georgia inmate's bed bug infestation revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

NAACP says Florida "is openly hostile" in travel warning to Black Americans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Bodies of two missing boys pulled from rivers in New York City

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Daniel Penny says he's not a white supremacist amid outrage over the death of Jordan Neely

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Sinzae Reed will not face murder charges

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More