If there’s one thing Black Twitter will always do, it’s come to the defense of some of their favorite Hollywood stars.

Today (May 22), the social media platform has been in an uproar after a user posted a question about some of the best entertainers in the TV/film industry. “Who is the best Black actor in history?” the user asked. His list included Will Smith, 54; Morgan Freeman, 85; Idris Elba, 50; and Samuel L. Jackson, 74.

However, fans quickly noticed a few missing actors, one being Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Given his industry resume and impact in Hollywood, many users were thrown off by his absence. Some even questioned the point of the poll if Washington wasn’t on it. “Not adding Denzel Washington on this list is crazy,” one user tweeted.

Not adding Denzel Washington on this list is crazy

As reactions to the post poured in, another user mentioned Washington’s qualifications to be on the list. “Denzel Washington is an absolute legend who has fearlessly portrayed an extensive range of complex characters throughout his career,” they said.

Denzel Washington is an absolute legend who has fearlessly portrayed an extensive range of complex characters throughout his career.

A third user called the post offensive to the 68-year-old New York native. “People underestimate Will Smith,” the user wrote. “But the tweet is an insult to Denzel if we [are] being honest.”

People underestimate Will Smith so much but the tweet is an insult to Denzel if we being honest

In the 1980s, Washington began his acting career with roles in Carbon Copy, the medical drama “St. Elsewhere,” and more. In 1989, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Glory after earning his first Oscar nomination in 1987.

Through his 40-year-plus career, Washington has ascended to the top of Hollywood with starring roles in Remember the Titans, Training Day, The Equalizer, Fences, and more. He has won a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, and three Golden Globes. Check out how other users responded to Washington’s absence from the list below: