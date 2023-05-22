Photo: Cover art for Belly’s ‘Mumble Rap 2’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

On Friday (May 19), Belly returned with the sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Mumble Rap. This time, he provides listeners with 11 dope cuts and featured appearances from NAV, the late Gil Scott-Heron, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross — the last of whom appears on the standout track “Cocaine Spoon.”

In addition to the Canadian talent’s new body of work, fans were also treated to a video for the Rozay-assisted effort, a Hit-Boy and Rogét Chahayed-produced number that sees the duo rapping about the women they’ve encountered as a result of their rock star lifestyles.

“Never did Pilates, she got her money up and did her body, we been waxing on and off, I’m the kid karate, now she look like a photocopy, she acting cocky, the sloppy sound like a Kawasaki, that’s why I got no love for these demons, these women come and go, wipe your nose, take a bump for this bumpy road, say you roll with me, but I don’t hear it in your undertone, fighting over thrones, getting overthrown, told her hold the phone, b**ch, you blocked, all you gettin’ is a busy tone…”

Directed by Daniel Craig, the accompanying clip for “Cocaine Spoon” shows a woman dressed in Golden Age attire being transformed into psychedelic versions of herself through the use of special effects. Meanwhile, Belly and Rick Ross deliver their rhymes in a dark setting while an old military truck and an inflamed oil barrel sit within view.

Back in 2021, Belly blessed the masses with his third studio LP, See You Next Wednesday, which boasted collaborations alongside The Weeknd, Moneybagg Yo, Nas, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny The Butcher, and more. Prior to that, he released the critically acclaimed Immigrant in 2018. Press play on both Mumble Rap 2 and Belly’s “Cocaine Spoon” video with Rick Ross below.

