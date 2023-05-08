Photo: Screenshot from Belly’s “Ambiance” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

On May 19, Belly will return with the new project Mumble Rap 2, the sequel to 2017’s Mumble Rap. The anticipated effort will contain additional contributions from the likes of NAV, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, the late Gil Scott-Heron, and Hit-Boy — the last of whom backed the Canadian star on the lead single “American Nightmare.”

On Friday (May 5), Belly dropped off another track titled “Ambiance,” which is produced by The ANMLS and is full of honest raps about the rapper’s drug-fueled lifestyle.

“I was on beans and the lean, whole team tried to intervene, that’s what I was on, I was on the scene gettin’ seen, the gold teeth gleamin’, I’m a demon with these diamonds on, demon, I need pills for the thrill, got no chill, wanna take the s**t that I be on, but if you felt how I feel, you would probably spend a quarter mill’ on the ambiance…”

“Ambiance” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Darren Craig and shows Belly being chauffeured around in an old-school Chevrolet. By the end of the clip, he has taken over the ride with the original driver bound and gagged in the back seat.

Back in 2021, Belly liberated his third studio LP, See You Next Wednesday, a 15-song body of work with collaborations alongside The Weeknd, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna, Nas, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny The Butcher, and more. Prior to that, he dropped off the critically acclaimed Immigrant in 2018.

Check out both Belly‘s “Ambiance” video and the full tracklisting for Mumble Rap 2 below.

Mumble Rap 2 tracklist:

  1. “Capone’s Demise”
  2. “Ambiance”
  3. “Loyalty vs. Royalty” feat. Gil Scott-Heron
  4. “Heroic Villains”
  5. “Just Like Me” feat. NAV
  6. “World Changed”
  7. “American Nightmare”
  8. “New Money Old Devils”
  9. “De La Hoya” feat. Gucci Mane
  10. “Cocaine Spoon” feat. Rick Ross
  11. “Real Lapse”

