On May 19, Belly will return with the new project Mumble Rap 2, the sequel to 2017’s Mumble Rap. The anticipated effort will contain additional contributions from the likes of NAV, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, the late Gil Scott-Heron, and Hit-Boy — the last of whom backed the Canadian star on the lead single “American Nightmare.”
On Friday (May 5), Belly dropped off another track titled “Ambiance,” which is produced by The ANMLS and is full of honest raps about the rapper’s drug-fueled lifestyle.
“I was on beans and the lean, whole team tried to intervene, that’s what I was on, I was on the scene gettin’ seen, the gold teeth gleamin’, I’m a demon with these diamonds on, demon, I need pills for the thrill, got no chill, wanna take the s**t that I be on, but if you felt how I feel, you would probably spend a quarter mill’ on the ambiance…”
“Ambiance” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Darren Craig and shows Belly being chauffeured around in an old-school Chevrolet. By the end of the clip, he has taken over the ride with the original driver bound and gagged in the back seat.
Back in 2021, Belly liberated his third studio LP, See You Next Wednesday, a 15-song body of work with collaborations alongside The Weeknd, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna, Nas, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny The Butcher, and more. Prior to that, he dropped off the critically acclaimed Immigrant in 2018.
Check out both Belly‘s “Ambiance” video and the full tracklisting for Mumble Rap 2 below.
Mumble Rap 2 tracklist:
- “Capone’s Demise”
- “Ambiance”
- “Loyalty vs. Royalty” feat. Gil Scott-Heron
- “Heroic Villains”
- “Just Like Me” feat. NAV
- “World Changed”
- “American Nightmare”
- “New Money Old Devils”
- “De La Hoya” feat. Gucci Mane
- “Cocaine Spoon” feat. Rick Ross
- “Real Lapse”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"
Dave East and Young Chris join forces for "Naughty"
DaBaby returns with new 'CALL DA FIREMAN' EP
Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video
Tion Wayne travels the world in "Healing" visual
IDK officially reveals new ‘F65’ album
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”