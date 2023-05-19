Today (May 19), it’s been revealed that Jim Brown, an American football great, civil rights activist, and decorated actor, has passed away at the age of 87. Taking to social media, his wife, Monique Brown, shared an emotional message in tribute to her husband.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” the post read. “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

Most know Jim as one of the greatest fullbacks in the NFL — he held that position with the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and won a championship with that team in 1964. He also appeared in numerous films and television shows like “I Spy,” The Dirty Dozen, “CHiPs,” “Knight Rider,” I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, and Any Given Sunday.

Fans, peers, and entities alike have since reacted to Jim’s death on social media. The official Twitter account for the Browns called him a “visionary” in their tribute.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” the message read. “We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

Meanwhile, many others questioned his reportedly dark past — specifically, past issues regarding violence and harassment toward the women in his life.

“Will never understand what’s so difficult about being honest when a public figure dies,” said Twitter user Sam White. “Yeah, Jim Brown was an amazing athlete. He also beat the dog s**t out of a bunch of women. Both are true and relevant to his legacy. This isn’t hard.”

Check out plenty more (polarizing) responses to Jim Brown’s transition below.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Will never understand what’s so difficult about being honest when a public figure dies. Yeah, Jim Brown was an amazing athlete. He also beat the dog shit out of a bunch of women. Both are true and relevant to his legacy. This isn’t hard. — Sam White (@samwhiteout) May 19, 2023

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown was the greatest football player of all time, a civil rights icon who fought for the dignity of Black folks, and a serial abuser of women. I don't have the right to tell people how they should weigh each of those things. I'm not even sure I know myself. — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown was so highly thought of that LeBron James bowed towards Mr. Brown before game 3 of the NBA Finals. Not only Jim Brown was a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he was also a civil rights advocate who stood up for social justice

pic.twitter.com/pplvYMWcsJ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 19, 2023

Jim brown was a horrible person that beat women many times and threw one over a balcony than became a Trump supporter later in life but still RIP I guess — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) May 19, 2023

Rest in Peace Mr. Brown. Condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Browns’ organization. We lost a true legend today. https://t.co/x8uhGsssS4 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2023

It’s nothing weird about the conversations on the TL about Jim Brown…. It easily could’ve been avoided if he decided to be a good person to women .. Simple — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) May 19, 2023

RIP to the legend Jim Brown🙏🏿 It was cool as hell seeing him in the hallways and having conversations with him during my season in Cleveland! A leader and difference maker on and off the field! pic.twitter.com/flxT28vyYY — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) May 19, 2023

Every legend doesn’t have to be remembered with rose tinted lenses. Jim Brown can be a civil rights icon, a great athlete, and horrible human being who beat women, supported trump, and was an overall asshole. — Domo (@DapperDomo) May 19, 2023

An absolute legend. Rest in Peace Jim Brown. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown violently raped black women at the Playboy mansion. Violently like stomach turning violent! I hope those women if they're still alive today have peace! — Willa Jane (@willa_reality) May 19, 2023

Just learning of the LEGENDARY Mr. Jim Brown’s passing. It was an honor to meet and speak with him over the years. His comments regarding my career are the only forms of validation that ever really mattered to me. 32 is THE GREATEST to EVER TOTE THE 🏈 Rest in Heaven JB!

🙏🏾😢 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) May 19, 2023

I was about to write a post recognizing the achievements of Jim Brown to mark his passing, but then I looked at his Wikipedia “personal life” section, and his history with women is beyond horrific. Let’s not celebrate this guy just because he could run with a ball. pic.twitter.com/nwr0e9SHVv — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) May 19, 2023

Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023

sorry didn't mean to mystery meat it, just surprised by all the 'rip, legend!' posts jim brown was a horrific repeated abuser, brutalizing far more women than he was ever charged with (most of the charges dropped bc ofc – including the attempted murder which he def did) https://t.co/bI9gW2jwQw — endora bullshit (@collectdust) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown, My friend and idol, I’ll miss you forever. We Will always be there for Monique and kids. ✌🏿Till we meet again at the running back table in heaven. I love you brother . — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 19, 2023

Arsenio Hall made this joke on his show: “I don’t have to go out to meet women. I live next door to Jim Brown so they just come flying through my window.” — Brandon David Wilson (@Geniusbastard) May 19, 2023

You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed. Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown has a lot of story to tell, but hopefully people won’t leave out the parts where he beat women. — Suzanne (@SoozieCuzie) May 19, 2023

My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown. He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others. Thanks King 🖤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BBrvJdXiTr — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 19, 2023

Over the coming days you're going to hear a ton of glowing appreciation & effusive praise for Jim Brown about all the good will work he did for the #Browns & the NFL. What you won't hear about is his long history of violent crimes, mostly towards women. Here's his rap sheet: https://t.co/LFcJ9hkCiB pic.twitter.com/8pZSVxPqHv — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 19, 2023