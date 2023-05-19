Photo: Albert Chau/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Today (May 19), it’s been revealed that Jim Brown, an American football great, civil rights activist, and decorated actor, has passed away at the age of 87. Taking to social media, his wife, Monique Brown, shared an emotional message in tribute to her husband.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” the post read. “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

Most know Jim as one of the greatest fullbacks in the NFL — he held that position with the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and won a championship with that team in 1964. He also appeared in numerous films and television shows like “I Spy,” The Dirty Dozen, “CHiPs,” “Knight Rider,” I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, and Any Given Sunday.

Fans, peers, and entities alike have since reacted to Jim’s death on social media. The official Twitter account for the Browns called him a “visionary” in their tribute.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” the message read. “We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

Meanwhile, many others questioned his reportedly dark past — specifically, past issues regarding violence and harassment toward the women in his life.

“Will never understand what’s so difficult about being honest when a public figure dies,” said Twitter user Sam White. “Yeah, Jim Brown was an amazing athlete. He also beat the dog s**t out of a bunch of women. Both are true and relevant to his legacy. This isn’t hard.”

Check out plenty more (polarizing) responses to Jim Brown’s transition below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter gives Ja Morant a second chance after NBA star acknowledges fault in viral gun video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens say "I do" again in Cabo

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Howard Stern is reminded he lacks relevance after he rants about Black NBA players ignoring him at games

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Halftime Report | Price is going up: The emergence of the "quarterblack"

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jim Brown
NFL
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter gives Ja Morant a second chance after NBA star acknowledges fault in viral gun video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens say "I do" again in Cabo

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Howard Stern is reminded he lacks relevance after he rants about Black NBA players ignoring him at games

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Halftime Report | Price is going up: The emergence of the "quarterblack"

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
Social Justice

“Citi Bike Karen” placed on leave after screaming for help while trying to steal in viral clip

“Citi Bike Karen” may need a ride to the unemployment line soon.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
View More