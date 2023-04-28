Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Kevin Durant and Nike are in their relationship for the long haul.

Today (April 28), the NBA star’s media network Boardroom announced he signed a lifetime deal with Nike. With it, Durant, 34, joins a rare group of the brand’s athletes in the basketball division, like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The partnership between Durant and the multinational corporation began in 2007, his network shared. Since then, they have collaborated on 15 signature shoe releases with No. 16 arriving soon. Nike also works with the two-time NBA Finals champion on his family foundation and EYBL program.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said on the deal. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Through the new agreement, Durant and Nike will continue their joint efforts on community and philanthropic collaborations as well as footwear and apparel. In a statement, Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher spoke on Durant and the new deal.

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Durant currently plays for the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The team is preparing for the second round of the NBA playoffs after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a 4-1 series. Before then, the Washington, D.C. native teamed up with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

But Durant found his most success as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Durant secured two NBA championship victories by forming a trio with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

