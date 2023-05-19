Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

It has been 200 days since Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident vacationed there with friends in October 2022. While in a hotel bedroom, she was beaten while naked by one of the associates who accompanied her on the trip and later died. The attack was filmed and uploaded to social media.

An initial autopsy report listed Robinson’s cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” However, her friends told the young woman’s parents she died of alcohol poisoning, then left her body at the resort as they fled back to America. Today (May 19), to mark 200 days since her passing with no arrests made in her case, her family and the legal counsel representing them traveled to Washington, D.C. to ask President Biden to intervene and extradite those responsible for her death, according to Fox News.

Robinson’s legal team consists of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation). “The FBI has not released any documents to the family at all. Nothing from the investigation or even their decision in writing. They’ve advised that the file is still ‘open,’ so they can’t give any documents. But charges have been declined, so the family is left with more unanswered questions and no closure,” Sue-Ann said of Shanquella’s case in a press release yesterday (May 18).

While the FBI previously declined to move forward with pressing charges due to “lack of evidence” despite the attack being filmed, those seen in the footage were allegedly involved in an altercation last week. “Word [on] the street is that three of the girls who were responsible [for] Shanquella Robinson’s death got jumped last night. I hope the [hashtag] Cabo 6 never [sees] peace for the rest of their lives. Kudos to the people of [North Carolina] for delivering street justice when the criminal justice system failed,” one tweet from May 11 read. Multiple videos on social media show a brawl in a parking lot, but it is unconfirmed by authorities who was involved.

RIP
Shanquella Robinson

