Sue-Ann Robinson, an attorney for the family of Shanquella Robinson (no relation), has expressed her concern in the handling of the case. In a new interview, she declared there are “red flags everywhere” in the investigation.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Shanquella, 25, traveled to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends in October 2022. However, the Charlotte, North Carolina resident never made it home. What was supposed to be a fun getaway turned into a horrendous crime after video footage showed the young woman being savagely beaten by one of the individuals she vacationed with. In the clip, the victim was completely naked and seemingly incoherent. An autopsy revealed she died from a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

“The FBI says we cannot release the [case files] to you because the case is still open, because we are waiting for documents to be translated to English that we received from the Mexican authorities,” Sue-Ann told The U.S. Sun in an interview published yesterday (May 16). While discussing Shanquella’s untimely death, she added, “Which again, red flags everywhere because you’ve made a decision in the case, you’ve announced the decision publicly to the family and to the public, but you’re saying the case is still not closed and admitting that some of the documents from the investigative file that arguably would affect your decision to charge have not been fully translated.”

Sue-Ann shared that Shanquella’s “family is deeply disappointed.” She told the outlet, “They’re concerned obviously about the red flags and the lack of transparency in the investigation, but they’re not deterred. There’s still a path to justice, and the family recognizes that.” This Friday (May 19) marks 200 days since Shanquella has passed away. To mark the anniversary, her loved ones, supporters and legal counsel plan to travel to Washington, D.C. and demand justice for her death.